Pet Supplements Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Pet Supplements Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Pet Supplements Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Pet Supplements market is dominated by a mix of global pet health brands and emerging niche players. Companies are focusing on science-backed formulations, functional nutrition, and condition-specific supplements to expand their market presence and meet evolving pet-owner expectations. With rising demand for digestive health, joint support, immune boosters, and overall wellness products, the market is becoming increasingly competitive. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders aiming to capture growth opportunities, enhance product differentiation, and build strategic retail and distribution partnerships.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Pet Supplements Market?

According to our research, Nestlé SA (Purina PetCare Co.) led global sales in 2023 with a 12% market share. The PetCare division of the company is partially involved in the pet supplements market, provides pet care products under the brand names of Purina, Friskies, Purina Alpo, Purina Felix, Purina One, Purina Pro Plan, Purina Cat Chow, Purina Gourmet, Purina Fancy Feast, Purina Beneful, Purina Dog Chow and Purina Bakers.

How Concentrated Is the Pet Supplements Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 49% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of concentration reflects the dominance of large multinational pet care and animal nutrition companies with well-established brands, extensive distribution networks, and strong consumer trust. Leading vendors such as Nestlé S.A. (Purina PetCare Co), Mars Petcare Inc, Virbac Animal Health Ltd, PetIQ Inc., and Archer Daniels Midland Co maintain their market positions through innovative product portfolios, R&D investment, and strategic marketing initiatives, while smaller firms focus on niche formulations or regional markets. As demand for functional, natural, and premium pet supplements grows, mergers, strategic partnerships, and product innovations are expected to further consolidate market power and strengthen the dominance of major players.

Leading companies include:

o Nestlé SA (Purina PetCare Co.) (12%)

o Mars Petcare Inc. (9%)

o Virbac Animal Health Ltd. (5%)

o PetIQ Inc. (5%)

o Archer Daniel Midland Co. (4%)

o Alltech Inc. (3%)

o Schell & Kampeter Inc. (Diamond Pet Foods) (3%)

o Merck Animal Health (3%)

o Zoetis Inc. (2%)

o Affinity Petcare S.A (2%)

Request a free sample of the Pet Supplements Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10677&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: Vetnique Labs, Fera Pets Inc., General Mills, Inc., Native Pet, PetIQ, Inc., Greenies, Buddy and Lola, Nutramax Laboratories, Inc., Champion Pet Food, Mars Petcare and Nestlé Purina PetCare Company are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: EBOS Group Limited, Sasaeah Zesty Paws Pty Ltd, Seek Pet Food Co., Wonderfur Pty Ltd, Scratch Pet Products Ltd, Real Pet Food Co., CJ CheilJedang Corporation, Zenex Animal Health Ltd, UNICHARM Corporation, Inaba Petfood Co., Ltd, Leadr Pet Nutrition Pvt. Ltd, Nectar of the Dogs Pty Ltd, ZamiPet Pty Ltd, PT Trouw Nutrition Indonesia, Scarecrow Incorporated and Drools Pet Food Private Limited are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: Virbac SA, Boehringer Ingelheim FarmaPet, Metex Noovistago, Dr. Clauder’s Solutions for Pets GmbH, Fressnapf, Richell Italia S.r.l, PetVets, TiendaAnimal, Trixie España, Pet Remedy, VetUK and Pooch and Mutt Ltd are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: Grupo Molino Chacabuco, Microsules Argentina Laboratory, Agroindustrias Baires S.A., Laboratorio Drug Pharma and Chile Invetec S.A. are leading companies in this region.

South America: Microsules Laboratory, Grupo Molino Chacabuco, Cobasi, Petz, Agroindustrias Baires S.A., Petco, Canidae Pet Food and Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Role of strategic alliances is to enhance technology integration and expand market reach.

• Example: NutriFusion LLC dog supplement powder (December 2024) assigns unique identities to support pet parents in confidently preparing balanced, homemade diets for their dogs.

• This innovation incorporates NutriFusion’s ingredient blend to ensure the supplement remains highly digestible, shelf-stable.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching innovative pet supplement products to cater to specific health needs

• Enhancing strategic partnerships with veterinary clinics, pet stores, and e-commerce platforms

• Focusing on natural, functional, and clean-label ingredients

• Leveraging digital marketing, subscription models, and personalized pet health platforms

Access the detailed Pet Supplements Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pet-supplements-global-market-report

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.