Osteoporosis Drugs Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Osteoporosis Drugs market is dominated by a mix of global pharmaceutical leaders and regional innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced drug formulations, hospital and pharmacy integration, patient adherence programs, and targeted therapeutics to strengthen market presence and improve treatment outcomes. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic partnership.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Osteoporosis Drugs Market?

According to our research, Amgen Inc. led global sales in 2023 with a 9% market share. The Human Therapeutics division of the company is completely involved in osteoporosis drugs market, provides the EVENITY (romosozumab) and other solutions. evenity is a bone-building therapy designed to enhance bone density and reduce fracture risks. Additionally, the division provides Prolia (denosumab), a widely used treatment for osteoporosis in individuals at high risk of fractures. These products reflect Amgen's commitment to advancing bone health through innovative therapies.

How Concentrated Is the Osteoporosis Drugs Market?

The market is concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 40% of total market revenue in 2023. This concentration reflects the dominance of well-established pharmaceutical companies with strong clinical portfolios, extensive R&D capabilities, and global distribution networks. Leading manufacturers such as Amgen, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and Eisai maintain significant market influence through innovative therapies, biologics development, and continuous advancements in osteoporosis treatment. As demand for effective fracture prevention and long-term bone-strengthening treatments increases, these key companies are expected to reinforce their leadership through product innovation, strategic collaborations, and expansion into emerging markets.

Leading companies include:

o Amgen Inc. (9%)

o Eli Lilly and Company (4%)

o Pfizer Inc. (4%)

o Eisai Co., Ltd. (4%)

o Apotex Inc. (4%)

o AbbVie Inc. (3%)

o Novartis AG (3%)

o Sanofi S.A. (3%)

o GSK plc (3%)

o Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (3%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: Sandoz Inc., Apotex Corp., AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Radius Health, Inc. and Horizon Therapeutics plc are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Roche Holding AG, Transcenta Holding Ltd., Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Enzene Biosciences Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Eden Biologics, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd., Eisai Co., Ltd., Strides Pharma Science Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Pharmac, Axial Therapeutics, Acrux Limited, Cynata Therapeutics Ltd., Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Luye Pharma Group Ltd., Pharmed Limited, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Towa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: Roche Holding AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, UCB S.A., Sandoz AG, Enzene Biosciences Limited, Fresenius Kabi AG, Gedeon Richter Plc, Alvotech hf., Mabxience Holding S.L., Theramex HQ Limited, Sanofi S.A., Novo Nordisk A/S, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Laboratoires Servier SAS, Grünenthal GmbH, OsteoSys Co., Ltd., Medimaps Group SA and Pharmanovia AB are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Dr. Max Group, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Polpharma S.A., Celon Pharma S.A., Hasco-Lek S.A. and Biofarma S.A. are leading companies in this region.

South America: Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Merck & Co., Inc. and Pfizer Inc. are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Innovative approaches and regulatory approvals to enhance treatment outcomes

• Example: Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. Forteo (teriparatide injection) (November 2024) recommended for postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high fracture risk who are unable to use alternative treatments.

• These innovations support men with primary or hypogonadal osteoporosis, as well as individuals with glucocorticoid-induced osteoporosis, particularly those at high fracture risk who cannot use alternative therapies.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching innovative drug formulations and therapies to strengthen market position

• Enhancing research & development funding and strategic collaborations to accelerate pipeline growth

• Focusing on patient adherence programs and hospital/pharmacy partnerships to improve treatment outcomes

• Leveraging digital health platforms and telemedicine solutions for patient monitoring and scalable care delivery for scalable risk management

