Trademark Engine Expands Attorney-Assisted Trademark Services for U.S. Businesses

Trademark Engine Expands Attorney

Trademark Engine expands attorney-assisted USPTO trademark packages for U.S. businesses, offering tiered searches, consultations & monitoring from Houston HQ.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trademark Engine has launched expanded attorney-assisted packages. The purpose is to support trademark registration and searches for small businesses and entrepreneurs filing with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The updated services include tiered options with legal consultations, federal database searches, and infringement monitoring tools.​ The enhanced offerings provide tiered support levels, from basic federal database searches to full legal consultations and infringement monitoring. They are all delivered through a streamlined online platform.​Operating from Houston, Trademark Engine has supported more than 250,000+ customers with trademark and copyright services since its founding. The company's model pairs user-friendly digital tools with oversight from affiliated attorneys at Swyft Legal, LLC, licensed by the Arizona Supreme Court under license number 70173.Three Service Packages / Service Packages BreakdownThree options match different budgets. The entry level gives a federal search and attorney help in classifying your items using the USPTO's ID Manual. This step reduces rejections from incorrect classes or undetected similar marks. It is a step that helps avoid many rejection notices, which usually result from improper class selections or overlooked similar marks.The standard package builds on the basics with a 15-minute one-on-one consultation with a trademark lawyer. Users can discuss specifics, refine descriptions, and receive a cease-and-desist letter template for handling potential infringers. For those needing deeper guidance, the premium package provides a full one-hour lawyer session, 48-hour rush processing, and a seven-day free trial of the Brand Protection+ monitoring service. After the trial, monitoring renews quarterly at $199, sending alerts on potential conflicts across databases.​Addressing Growing DemandDemand has increased as more businesses launch online stores and enter competitive markets. A registered trademark locks in nationwide rights, lets you use themark, and lets you fight knockoffs in federal court. Their searches catch not just matches but sound-alikes that might mix up buyers. Early searches, a hallmark of Trademark Engine's approach, reveal not just exact matches but phonetically similar marks that could confuse consumers.Trademarks require filings between years 5-6 and 9-10 to stay active, and Trademark Engine assists with those renewals. Services go further with help on upkeep filings needed in years 5-6 and 9-10. Free tools and guides cover common mistakes, too. Educational resources and search tools are available to help users understand common mistakes and basic trademark concepts.Streamlined Three-Step ProcessThe core process remains a straightforward three-step process:*Customers complete a brief online questionnaire detailing their mark and business details.*The team conducts a direct hit search of the USPTO federal database. The finalized application is filed on the user's behalf.*USPTO government fees start at $350 per class. It also includes an additional $100 legal review fee per class for attorney services.Next Steps for BusinessesBusinesses that want to explore their options can start with a free search on the website or proceed directly to register a trademark through an online questionnaire. All attorney-led services are provided in coordination with Swyft Legal, LLC. They are provided in line with USPTO procedures and professional rules.By offering fixed-price packages with flexible attorney involvement, Trademark Engine provides an alternative to traditional hourly law firm billing and do-it-yourself filings.Securing trademarks early establishes trust with investors, partners, and customers while minimizing potential disputes. They serve everyone from coast to coast with clear USPTO costs and package rates.The model serves all those users who need ongoing monitoring along with scalable brand protection.About Trademark EngineTrademark Engine provides online tools and attorney-assisted services for USPTO trademark searches, registrations, monitoring, and maintenance. It offers online trademark searches, filings, and watches with attorney help. Based in Houston, Texas, the company focuses on helping businesses protect their intellectual property in a cost-conscious and efficient manner. It helps businesses shield ideas cheaply and quickly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.