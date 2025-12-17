Agricultural Plastics Market Set for Steady Growth to USD 17.1 billion by 2031, Led by North America in global Market.

The agricultural plastics market is growing due to rising food demand, protected farming adoption, water efficiency needs, and wider use of mulching, films.

As climate variability and resource constraints intensify, agricultural plastics will play a critical role in boosting yields, conserving water, and supporting sustainable, high-efficiency farming.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Agricultural Plastics Market reached USD 10.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 17.1 billion by 2031 growing with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031. The global agricultural plastics market witnessed increasing demand from Asia-Pacific, as large and small farming operations increasingly adopt sustainable farming techniques. The forecast period will witness a major shift in global demand, with emerging countries accounting for a significant share.Market growth is driven by the increasing adoption of modern and sustainable farming practices, rising demand for greenhouse films, mulching films, and irrigation systems, and the need to improve crop yield and water efficiency. Market growth is driven by the increasing adoption of modern and sustainable farming practices, rising demand for greenhouse films, mulching films, and irrigation systems, and the need to improve crop yield and water efficiency. Strong demand from Asia-Pacific, supported by expanding agricultural activities in emerging economies, government support for protected cultivation, and growing awareness of resource-efficient farming, is further accelerating market expansion.

United States: Key Industry Developments
▪ October 2025: BASF expanded its U.S. production of biodegradable mulch films for agricultural plastics, incorporating advanced polymer blends that decompose 40% faster in soil, supporting sustainable farming amid stricter EPA waste regulations.​
▪ September 2025: Berry Global launched a new line of UV-stabilized greenhouse films tailored for high-value U.S. crops, reducing plastic degradation by 25% and enhancing yield protection in variable climates.​
▪ August 2025: RKW Group announced facility upgrades in North America for precision agriculture nets and films, boosting output by 20% to meet demand from large-scale row crop operations.​

Asia Pacific / Japan: Key Industry Developments
▪ October 2025: Armando Alvarez Group introduced eco-friendly silage films in Japan, featuring enhanced puncture resistance and recyclability to align with national zero-waste agriculture goals.​
▪ September 2025: Japanese firms like Plastika Kritis collaborated on subsidized trials of smart sensor-embedded plastic mulches, improving irrigation efficiency by 30% in rice paddies.​
▪ August 2025: Novamont rolled out biodegradable plant pots and trays in the Japanese market, reducing microplastic soil contamination while maintaining durability for horticultural exports.

Key Merges and Acquisitions(2025):
Toppan - Sonoco (March 2025) - Toppan solidified its position in agricultural and industrial plastics through the $1.8 billion acquisition of Sonoco's thermoforming business, enhancing capabilities in sustainable packaging and plastic films for crop protection and silage applications amid rising demand in North America.​
Tex Tech Industries - Fiber Materials (January 2025) - Tex Tech Industries bolstered its composites portfolio relevant to agricultural plastics with the $165 million acquisition of Fiber Materials, a Maine-based developer of reinforced materials, improving durability for greenhouse films and mulching solutions in precision farming.​
Plastipak Industries - R&M Pole Line Products (Q1 2025) - Plastipak Industries expanded its plastic components manufacturing by acquiring R&M Pole Line Products in Canada, targeting agricultural infrastructure like irrigation systems and protective coverings to meet growing needs in sustainable farming practices

Market Segmentation Analysis:
-By Product Type: Mulch Films Lead with 42%
Mulch films dominate the agricultural plastics market with approximately 42% share in 2025, valued for their role in weed suppression, moisture retention, and soil temperature regulation in row crop farming. Greenhouse films follow at around 28%, enabling controlled environments for high-value horticulture like tomatoes and cucumbers. Other types, including silage wraps and irrigation pipes, account for the remainder, supporting livestock feed preservation and water-efficient delivery.​By Application: Crop Production Holds 55%Crop production applications command about 55% market share in 2025, driven by plastic films and nets that boost yields in fruits, vegetables, and grains amid climate variability. Livestock applications, such as silage bags and bale wraps, capture roughly 25%, essential for forage conservation in dairy and beef sectors. Remaining segments like storage and protective covers serve niche needs in post-harvest handling.​By End-User: Farmers Dominate at 60%Farmers and growers lead with 60% share in 2025, directly deploying plastics for field-level efficiency in both large-scale and smallholder operations. Agricultural cooperatives and distributors hold 23%, aggregating bulk purchases for cost savings. Growth Drivers:
-Rising demand for food production: Growing global population is pushing farmers to improve crop yield and productivity using plastic-based solutions like mulch films and greenhouse covers.
Adoption of protected agriculture: Rapid growth of greenhouses, polyhouses, and tunnel farming is increasing demand for films, nets, and irrigation plastics.
Water scarcity and efficient irrigation: Drip and sprinkler irrigation systems made from plastics help optimize water usage, driving adoption in water-stressed regions.
Government support & subsidies: Incentives for micro-irrigation, greenhouse farming, and sustainable agriculture are accelerating plastic usage in farming.
Shift toward sustainable farming practices: Agricultural plastics help reduce weed growth, conserve moisture, and enhance soil temperature, supporting climate-smart agriculture.
Technological advancements in plastic materials: Development of UV-resistant, biodegradable, and recyclable plastics is expanding application scope.
Expansion of commercial farming in emerging economies: Increasing mechanization and large-scale farming in Asia-Pacific and Latin America is boosting market growth.

Regional Insights:
-North America
North America holds a significant share of the global agricultural plastics demand, supported by large-scale mechanized farming, extensive use of mulch and silage films, and strong penetration of drip irrigation systems across the US and Canada. Ongoing emphasis on water-efficient and yield-enhancing technologies further solidifies regional consumption of agricultural plastics across row crops, horticulture, and protected cultivation.​ Ongoing emphasis on water-efficient and yield-enhancing technologies further solidifies regional consumption of agricultural plastics across row crops, horticulture, and protected cultivation.​EuropeEurope represents the largest regional share in the Agricultural Plastics Market, with demand concentrated in greenhouse coverings, silage and bale wraps, and protective films for high‑value crops. Limited arable land combined with greenhouse, vertical farming, and strict quality and sustainability regulations drives higher per‑hectare plastic usage, pushing Europe’s share close to one‑third of global consumption.​Asia PacificAsia Pacific ranks close behind Europe in overall share and is the fastest‑growing regional market, led by China and India’s rapid adoption of mulching films, greenhouse films, and irrigation-related plastics. Government‑backed programs for yield improvement, water conservation, and protected cultivation are expanding plastic usage from large commercial farms to smallholders across China, India, and Southeast Asia.Speak to Our Analyst and Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/agricultural-plastics-market Key Players:-The major global players include AEP Industries Inc., BASF SE, Dow, ExxonMobil Chemical, Novamont S.p.A., Trioplast Group, Berry Global, Grupo Armando Alvarez, Ab Rani Plast Oy and BioBag International AS.Key Highlights (Top 5 Key Players) for Agriculture Plastic Market :BASF SE leads in agricultural plastics with innovative films and mulches using biodegradable materials like PBAT for sustainable farming. They focus on eco-friendly solutions enhancing crop yields and soil health worldwide.​Dow produces polyethylene-based plastics for irrigation pipes, greenhouse films, and mulches, emphasizing durability and water efficiency. Their products support modern agriculture by reducing resource waste and boosting productivity.​ExxonMobil Chemical supplies high-performance polyethylene resins for agricultural films and silage wraps. These enable better moisture retention and crop protection, driving efficiency in global farming operations.​Berry Global manufactures flexible plastic films for mulching, row covers, and silage storage in agriculture. Known for customized, recyclable solutions, they help farmers optimize yields and minimize environmental impact.​Novamont S.p.A. specializes in biodegradable plastics like Mater-Bi for mulch films that decompose in soil. Their products promote sustainable practices, reducing plastic waste in agriculture across Europe and beyond

Conclusion:
-The Agricultural Plastics Market is growing steadily, driven by rising food demand, protected cultivation, and efficient water management needs. Increasing adoption of mulching films, greenhouse covers, and silage wraps, along with innovations in biodegradable plastics and sustainable farming practices, will continue to shape market expansion globally.

