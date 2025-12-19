Coinbase Enables First 'Trade-to-Feed' Cause Coin: $EAT (WYDE: End Hunger) Launched on Base

$EAT token directs trading fees to fund meals for 47 million food-insecure Americans. The first token where trading feeds people is now live on Coinbase.

Every meme coin proved people will trade anything. $EAT proves they'll trade for something.” — Aaron Rafferty, Co-Founder, WYDE

DELEWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAN FRANCISCO — A new type of digital asset launched on Coinbase's Base network. $EAT (WYDE: End Hunger) is the first "cause coin" designed to generate continuous funding for hunger relief through trading activity.How It WorksEvery $EAT trade generates fees. 25% of those fees flow directly to verified 501(c)(3) hunger relief organizations. The mechanism is automatic. Traders do not donate. They trade. The protocol handles the rest.The Numbers47 million Americans face food insecurity. The hunger relief sector distributes 9.7 billion meals annually through Feeding America's network of 200+ food banks and 60,000 food pantries. Every dollar provides approximately 10 meals.Meanwhile, 52 million Americans hold digital assets. 47% of them never donate to traditional charities.$EAT connects these two populations.First of Its Kind$EAT represents the first impact-focused DUNA (Decentralized Unincorporated Nonprofit Association) ever launched. Wyoming enacted the DUNA framework in 2024 to enable decentralized governance of nonprofit missions with full U.S. regulatory compliance.Token Structure80% of the 100 billion token supply remains locked. Unlocks occur at impact milestones: 100 million, 250 million, 500 million, 750 million, and 1 billion meals funded. The structure ties all stakeholder rewards to mission delivery rather than time.50% of supply sits in a community-governed treasury. Token holders vote on deployment as milestones unlock.Base Network$EAT launched on Base, Coinbase's Layer 2 network, providing accessibility to Coinbase's user base and standard decentralized exchange infrastructure through Uniswap. The token was deployed using Clanker's audited smart contract framework.Why NowTraditional charitable giving reached $592.5 billion in 2024. The model relies on campaigns, asks, and donor motivation. $EAT introduces a different mechanism: automated impact funding embedded in market activity.The platform targets traders who want their activity to matter and donors who want continuous impact without repeated asks.Availability$EAT is live now on Base. Trading generates immediate charitable funding.Contract Address: 0x680bc6ed5c7222e2f29bdbc87f8e8f3400d8ce04Trade: $EAT (WYDE: End Hunger)

