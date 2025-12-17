Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market to Reach US$26.58 Billion by 2033, Driven by Advancements in Anti-VEGF Therapies

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Size

AMD treatment adoption is rising with aging populations, improved diagnostics, and wider access to advanced ophthalmic therapies.

Advances in ophthalmic therapies and early diagnosis are transforming age-related macular degeneration care, improving vision outcomes and quality of life for aging populations.” — DataM Intelligence

LEANDER, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to DataM Intelligence, the age-related macular degeneration market reached US$15.43 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$26.58 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.3 percent during the forecast period 2025 to 2033. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of retinal disorders, and continued innovation in anti-VEGF drug development. Wet AMD represents the leading disease segment due to its severe vision loss risk and higher treatment intensity. North America remains the dominant region, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high diagnosis rates, and strong adoption of novel retinal therapies.𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 (𝗨𝘀𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗘𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗜𝗗 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗤𝘂𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗲): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/age-related-macular-degeneration-market The global age-related macular degeneration market plays a critical role in addressing one of the leading causes of vision loss among the elderly population worldwide. Age-related macular degeneration, commonly referred to as AMD, affects the macula, the central portion of the retina responsible for sharp vision. As global life expectancy continues to increase, the number of individuals susceptible to AMD is rising steadily. Growing awareness about early diagnosis, advances in retinal imaging, and expanding access to ophthalmic care are reshaping the market landscape. Treatment approaches have evolved from symptom management to targeted therapies that slow disease progression and preserve vision.Key Highlights from the Report➤ The global age-related macular degeneration market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3 percent from 2025 to 2033➤ Wet AMD accounts for the largest revenue share due to higher treatment demand➤ Anti-VEGF drugs remain the standard of care in AMD management➤ Rising aging population significantly increases disease prevalence➤ Hospitals and specialty eye clinics drive treatment adoption➤ Asia Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to improving eye care accessMarket SegmentationBy Type, the market is segmented into Dry AMD and Wet AMD. Dry AMD accounts for a significant patient population due to its higher prevalence, but Wet AMD dominates revenue share because it requires intensive treatment and frequent therapeutic intervention. Wet AMD progresses rapidly and can lead to severe vision loss if untreated, making timely diagnosis and treatment essential.By Treatment, the market includes Anti-VEGF Drugs, AREDS2 Supplements, Photodynamic Therapy, and Other therapeutic approaches. Anti-VEGF drugs dominate the treatment segment due to their proven efficacy in controlling abnormal blood vessel growth and preserving vision. AREDS2 supplements are commonly recommended for early-stage dry AMD to slow disease progression, while photodynamic therapy serves as an alternative in select cases.By Patient Type, the market is divided into Male and Female populations. Both groups are significantly affected, although females represent a slightly higher share due to longer life expectancy and higher aging demographics globally. Increasing screening among both genders is improving early detection rates.Looking For A Detailed Full Report? Get it here: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/age-related-macular-degeneration-market Regional InsightsNorth America holds the largest share of the global age-related macular degeneration market. The region benefits from strong ophthalmology infrastructure, high awareness of retinal diseases, and widespread availability of advanced diagnostic tools. The presence of leading pharmaceutical companies and favorable reimbursement frameworks further support market growth.Europe represents a significant market with well-established healthcare systems and increasing emphasis on preventive eye care. Countries across Western Europe show strong adoption of anti-VEGF therapies supported by public healthcare programs.Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth due to rapid population aging, increasing healthcare expenditure, and improving access to ophthalmic services. Countries in the region are investing heavily in expanding eye care facilities and early screening initiatives. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa show gradual growth as healthcare access and awareness improve.Market DriversThe primary driver of the age-related macular degeneration market is the growing global geriatric population. Aging significantly increases susceptibility to retinal degeneration and vision impairment. Advancements in retinal imaging technologies enable earlier diagnosis, while strong innovation in anti-VEGF therapies continues to improve clinical outcomes. Increasing awareness of AMD as a treatable condition and expanding access to specialized ophthalmic care further support market expansion.Market RestraintsHigh treatment costs and the need for repeated intravitreal injections can limit adoption, particularly in developing regions. Limited access to retinal specialists and delayed diagnosis in rural areas also pose challenges. Patient compliance issues and concerns regarding long-term treatment burden may impact therapy continuity.Market OpportunitiesOpportunities exist in the development of longer-acting therapies that reduce injection frequency and improve patient convenience. Gene therapies, sustained-release drug delivery systems, and combination treatments present strong future potential. Expanding screening programs and teleophthalmology services can further enhance early diagnosis and treatment adoption.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/age-related-macular-degeneration-market Reasons to Buy the Report✔ In-depth market forecast through 2033✔ Detailed segmentation by type, treatment, and patient demographics✔ Comprehensive regional insights for strategic planning✔ Analysis of key drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities✔ Competitive intelligence on leading ophthalmology companiesFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs)◆ How big is the global age-related macular degeneration market?◆ What is the projected growth rate of the age-related macular degeneration market?◆ Which treatment segment dominates the age-related macular degeneration market?◆ Which region is expected to lead the age-related macular degeneration industry?◆ Who are the key players in the age-related macular degeneration market?Company InsightsKey players operating in the market include:• F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc• Novartis AG• Bayer AG• Pfizer Inc• AbbVie Inc• Bausch Health Companies• Samsung BioepisRecent Developments:✅ In November 2025, Novartis advanced its next-generation retinal therapy pipeline with positive late-stage data focused on sustained vision preservation.✅ In October 2025, Regeneron expanded clinical evaluation of extended-duration anti-VEGF formulations aimed at reducing injection frequency for wet AMD patients.ConclusionThe global age-related macular degeneration market is positioned for steady growth, driven by demographic aging, technological advancements, and increasing adoption of advanced ophthalmic therapies. Anti-VEGF drugs continue to lead treatment strategies, while emerging long-acting and innovative therapies are expected to reshape future care models. North America remains the dominant region, with Asia Pacific showing strong growth potential. Continued investment in early diagnosis, patient education, and therapeutic innovation will be critical in addressing the rising burden of AMD worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.