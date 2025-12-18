Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles market is dominated by a mix of global defense contractors and regional technology innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced autonomous navigation systems, robust electric propulsion technologies, and integrated surveillance and defense capabilities to strengthen market presence and meet evolving defense requirements. Understanding the competitive landscape is crucial for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic partnerships, and technology collaborations in naval defense and security operations.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market?

According to our research, Kongsberg Maritime led global sales in 2023 with a 4% market share. The Kongsberg Maritime division of the company is partially involved in the military unmanned underwater vehicles market, provides military unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs), specifically Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs). These include models like the HUGIN Superior and HUGIN Endurance, which are designed for various military applications such as subsea and seabed warfare, mine countermeasures and undersea infrastructure inspections.

How Concentrated Is the Military Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 19% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the industry’s high technical barriers—driven by advanced underwater navigation requirements, mission-critical defense standards, and the need for highly specialized autonomous systems. Leading vendors such as Kongsberg Maritime, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corp., Saab AB, The Boeing Company, Teledyne Marine (Teledyne Technologies Inc.), L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Oceaneering International, Inc., Atlas Elektronik, and Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) (Hydroid Inc.) dominate through sophisticated underwater platforms, strong defense relationships, and proven operational reliability, while smaller firms address niche mission needs. As adoption of autonomous and semi-autonomous underwater systems accelerates, consolidation and strategic defense partnerships are expected to further strengthen the position of major players.

Leading companies include:

o Kongsberg Maritime (4%)

o Lockheed Martin Corporation (3%)

o General Dynamics Corp. (2%)

o Saab AB (2%)

oThe Boeing Company (2%)

o Teledyne Marine (Teledyne Technologies Inc.) (2%)

o L3 Harris Technologies Inc. (1%)

o Oceaneering International, Inc. (1%)

o Atlas Elektronik (1%)

o Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) (Hydroid Inc.) (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: Lockheed Martin Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc., BlueHalo LLC, Dive Technologies, Kongsberg Discovery, The Boeing Company, General Dynamics Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Fugro USA, Oceaneering International, Inc., Blue Robotics, Inc., Riptide Autonomous Solutions LLC, Aquabotix Technology Corporation, Deep Ocean Engineering, Epsilon Systems Solutions, Forum Energy Technologies, Greensea Systems, Inc., Ocean Infinity, Kraken Robotics Systems, Cellula Robotics and Sonardyne Inc. are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: Anduril Industries, Thales Underwater Systems, Sagar Defence Engineering Limited, C2 Robotics, Aquabotix Technology Corporation, Underwater Drone Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Poly Technologies Inc., China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC), China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), Planet Wheel Technology Co., Ltd. (PWT), Wuxi Haiying-Cal Tec Marine Technology Co., Ltd., ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd., TOYO Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), Daeyang Electric Industry Co., Ltd., Hanwha Ocean, Hanwha Systems, LIG Nex1 Co., Ltd. and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: Naval Group, Saab AB, BAE Systems plc, Leonardo S.p.A., Saipem Sonsub, Saab Seaeye, Autonomous Robotics Ltd, Gabri S.R.L., Navantia S.A., SAES S.p.A., Perseo S.r.l. and Rovco Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: Romanian Naval Forces, WB Group, ZALA Aero Group, IEMZ Kupol and Enamor Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

South America: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Kongsberg Maritime) and Saab AB are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Innovative large unmanned underwater vehicles is transforming autonomous underwater operations, as leading companies prioritize advanced Large Uncrewed Underwater Vehicles solutions to enhance strike, surveillance, and mine-laying mission capabilities.

• Example: Poly Technologies UUV300CB (May 2024) assigns unique identities to intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR) and strike operations.

• These innovative UUV is equipped with torpedo tubes, a belly bay for mines or smaller UUVs, advanced sonar, intelligence masts and a concealed vertical missile launcher.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching advanced autonomous UUV systems to expand operational capabilities in naval missions

• Enhancing defense partnerships and strategic R&D investments to accelerate technology development and deployment

• Focusing on AI-driven navigation and target recognition to improve mission precision and reduce human intervention

• Leveraging modular and cloud-connected platforms for real-time data analytics and fleet-wide mission coordination

