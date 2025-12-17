Computed Tomography Market Set to Grow USD 8.21 Billion by 2033, Led by North America's 40% Global Market Share

Computed Tomography Market

The Global Computed Tomography Market is surging due to rising chronic disease prevalence, advanced imaging tech, and AI integration for precise diagnostics.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Computed Tomography Market reached USD 4.39 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 8.21 billion by 2033, growing at a steady CAGR of 7.6% during 2025–2033.Market growth is driven by rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases requiring advanced diagnostic imaging, increasing adoption of early and accurate disease detection, and continuous technological advancements in CT scanners. Additionally, growth in healthcare infrastructure, expanding geriatric population, and rising demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures are further supporting market expansion.Get a Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):- https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/computed-tomography-market United States: Key Industry Developments-November 2025: GE Healthcare launched the Precision DL CT scanner with deep learning reconstruction technology, enhancing image quality and reducing radiation dose by up to 80% for oncology applications in major U.S. hospitals.-October 2025: Siemens Healthineers introduced the Naeotom Alpha photon-counting CT system across U.S. academic centers, enabling ultra-high-resolution imaging for cardiac and neuro diagnostics with improved spectral sensitivity.-September 2025: Canon Medical Systems unveiled the Aquilion ONE Genesis Edition, featuring AI-powered motion correction for pediatric and trauma scans, boosting diagnostic accuracy in high-volume U.S. imaging centers.Asia Pacific / Japan: Key Industry Developments-November 2025: Fujifilm Holdings expanded its CT portfolio with the Infinix-i CT integration in Japan, combining angiography and CT for real-time interventional imaging in oncology procedures.-October 2025: Canon Medical Systems launched the Aquilion Prime SP in Asia Pacific markets, incorporating advanced AI spectral imaging to support early cancer detection amid rising healthcare demands.-September 2025: Siemens Healthineers rolled out photon-counting CT upgrades in Japanese metropolitan hospitals, driven by aging population needs and oncology screening expansions in Kanagawa prefecture.Key Merges and Acquisitions(2025):-GE HealthCare – bolstered its Computed Tomography portfolio in January 2025 by acquiring MIM Software, a leader in AI-driven medical imaging analytics, enhancing radiation oncology and diagnostic capabilities across global healthcare settings.-LK Metrology – expanded its non-destructive imaging expertise in July 2025 through the acquisition of ProCon X-Ray GmbH, a German specialist in industrial CT/X-ray systems, strengthening metrology solutions for CT applications.-Micro-X and Varex Imaging – forged a USD 15 million technology partnership in June 2025, with Varex gaining exclusive rights to Micro-X’s NEX technology for multi-beam X-ray tubes, advancing next-gen CT innovations.Market Segmentation Analysis:-By Type: High-, Mid-, Low-Slice & Cone BeamHigh-slice CT systems (64-slice and above) lead the market with about 46% share in 2025, supported by rapid image acquisition, cardiac and trauma use, and premium pricing. Mid-slice and low-slice CT together account for roughly 41%, serving routine diagnostics and cost-sensitive settings, while cone-beam CT (CBCT) contributes the remaining 13% mainly in dental, ENT, and orthopedic imaging where localized 3D imaging is sufficient.-By Technology: Conventional vs Advanced/Iterative/AI-EnabledConventional multi-slice CT (without advanced reconstruction or AI) still represents an estimated 57% of installations, especially in emerging markets and secondary hospitals where budget constraints limit upgrades. Advanced CT (iterative reconstruction, spectral/dual-energy, and AI-enabled workflow/dose optimization) makes up about 43% of the market value, growing faster as providers seek lower radiation dose, better soft-tissue contrast, and higher throughput.-By Application: Neurology, Oncology, Cardio & OthersNeurology is the leading application, contributing about 28% of CT revenues due to its central role in stroke, traumatic brain injury, and intracranial bleeding assessment in emergency settings. Oncology applications contribute roughly 23% as CT remains a workhorse for tumor detection, staging, and treatment planning, while cardiovascular, orthopedics, respiratory, and gastrointestinal imaging collectively hold around 49% driven by rising chronic disease prevalence and screening programs.-By End-User: Hospitals, ASCs & Imaging CentersHospitals dominate with about 53% market share in 2025, reflecting their ability to invest in high-slice and advanced CT systems to support emergency, inpatient, and specialized services. Diagnostic imaging centers account for roughly 29% of revenue as they handle outsourced scans and high outpatient volumes, while ambulatory surgery centers and other settings (standalone clinics, research institutes) together contribute about 18% as CT is integrated into day-care and specialized practices.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=computed-tomography-market Growth Drivers:-Technological advancements in CT systems, including AI integration, photon-counting detectors, and low-dose imaging, enhance diagnostic accuracy and patient safety while reducing scan times.-Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and neurological conditions drives demand for frequent CT scans for early detection and monitoring.-Growing aging population worldwide increases the need for imaging in age-related illnesses like orthopedics and oncology, boosting CT utilization.-Increasing number of CT scan procedures and emphasis on early, effective disease diagnosis support higher adoption in healthcare settings.-Expansion of healthcare infrastructure, government support, and focus on portable/mobile CT scanners improve accessibility, particularly in emerging markets and emergencies.Regional Insights:-North America holds the largest share of the Computed Tomography (CT) market at approximately 40%, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of imaging technologies, and strong reimbursement policies in the U.S.-Europe accounts for around 28% of the market, supported by extensive hospital networks, government initiatives for diagnostic imaging, and a focus on chronic disease management across countries like Germany and the UK.-Asia Pacific represents about 21% of the CT market share, fueled by rapid healthcare investments, rising awareness of early disease detection, and infrastructure growth in populous nations such as China and India.Speak to Our Analyst and Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/computed-tomography-market Key Players:Siemens Healthcare Private Limited | GE HealthCare | Canon Medical Systems, USA | Koninklijke Philips N.V. | FUJIFILM India Private Limited | Neusoft Medical Systems | United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. | Koning Health | NeuroLogica Corp. | Shenzhen Anke High-tech Co., Ltd. | Planmed Oy | StrykerKey Highlights (Top 5 Key Players) for Computed Tomography Market:-Siemens Healthineers AG generated an estimated USD 2.1 billion in CT-related revenues in 2024, supported by strong adoption of high-slice scanners and AI-enabled image reconstruction platforms across hospitals and imaging centers.-GE HealthCare reported roughly USD 1.9 billion from CT systems and associated services in 2024, driven by premium multi-slice systems and strong replacement demand in North America and Europe.-Koninklijke Philips N.V. is estimated to have secured around USD 1.3 billion in CT revenues in 2024, leveraging its spectral CT portfolio and integrated imaging informatics to grow share in advanced oncology and cardiac imaging.-Canon Medical Systems Corporation recorded an estimated USD 1.1 billion in CT sales in 2024, underpinned by strong demand for mid-to-high-slice scanners and expansion in Asia-Pacific tertiary care hospitals.-FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation generated an estimated USD 0.5 billion from CT and hybrid imaging platforms in 2024, benefiting from portfolio expansion in emerging markets and increased installations in secondary care facilities.Conclusion:The Computed Tomography Market is poised for sustained growth, propelled by technological innovations like AI-enhanced imaging and dual-energy CT systems that improve diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes.Related Reports:1. Mammography Detectors Market - predicted to reach at a high CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period (2023-2030).2. Mammography Market - expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.