OrthodontiCell to Host Investor Meetings During the 2026 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week

Bioelectric Device Demonstrates Up to 3x Faster Tooth Movement with Reduced Pain

PARK CITY , UT, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OrthodontiCell, a clinical-stage medical device company advancing a first-in-class bioelectric dental device designed to accelerate orthodontic tooth movement, today announced that management will be hosting meetings during the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Week, January 12–16, 2026. The company’s disruptive bioelectric stimulation platform targets the multi-billion-dollar orthodontic and aligner markets by addressing the underlying biology of tooth movement.Mark Terrill, Chief Executive Officer of OrthodontiCell, and John Marchetto, DMD, President and Chief Orthodontic Officer, will meet with investors to provide an overview of the company’s patented bioelectric stimulation platform, highlight progress on its FDA regulatory pathway, and outline key milestones anticipated in 2026 as the company progresses toward commercialization.OrthodontiCell is currently advancing its proprietary Class II bioelectric dental device through the FDA’s De Novo regulatory process. The company previously completed a peer-reviewed clinical study in Brazil demonstrating meaningful acceleration of orthodontic tooth movement, with U.S. clinical development expected to initiate with a pivotal study in the first half of 2026. The OrthodontiCell device is designed to safely stimulate periodontal and alveolar biology, with the goal of reducing total orthodontic treatment time, improving patient experience and improving orthodontic practice efficiency.To schedule a one-on-one meeting with OrthodontiCell during JPM Week, please contact Investor Relations at Mike@theplunkettgroup.com.About OrthodontiCellOrthodontiCell is a clinical-stage hybrid medical device-biotech company pioneering bioelectric stimulation to transform orthodontic treatment. The company’s investigational Class II dental device is designed to accelerate orthodontic tooth movement by modulating cellular pathways involved in bone remodeling. The company’s mission is to reduce treatment times, lessen patient burden, and deliver a new standard of care in orthodontics via its adjunctive technology. Visit www.orthodonticell.com for more information.About Orthodontic Tooth MovementMore than 4 million orthodontic patients undergo treatment via aligners or brackets and wires annually in the United States, with total treatment duration commonly lasting 18–30 months. Long treatment times contribute to decreased compliance, higher discomfort, and increased relapse risk. Despite advances in orthodontic appliances, there are no FDA-cleared bioelectric adjunctive devices that directly target the biological mechanisms regulating tooth movement and treat the entire mouth. OrthodontiCell aims to address this unmet need through a novel, non-invasive bioelectric approach intended to stimulate bone remodeling, reduce treatment duration, and improve patient outcomes.OrthodontiCell’s bioelectric device is an investigational technology and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

