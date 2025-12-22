Above Digital Repositions for 2026 with Clear Focus on Revenue-Driven Performance Marketing

Above Digital team photo Namita Ramani, CEO, Above Digital

From supporting 300+ entrepreneurs during COVID to helping growth-stage businesses scale from AED 3–5 million to AED 10 million and beyond

Lead volume alone no longer tells the full story. Our clients want to know how many leads convert into real sales and what revenue those campaigns actually generate.” — Namita Ramani, CEO

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Above Digital , the Dubai-based performance marketing agency, has announced a refined strategic direction as it closes the year, reinforcing its focus on revenue-driven performance marketing for businesses where lead quality, sales readiness, and measurable growth matter more than volume.The announcement marks a clear evolution for the agency over the past five years. During the uncertainty of the COVID period, in addition to managing their own clients, Above Digital focused on education, supporting more than 300 entrepreneurs through structured digital marketing training as businesses worked to survive and adapt. Today, in a crowded market shaped by short-term courses and increasing price pressure, the agency has repositioned itself as a results-driven partner for companies seeking proven strategy and sustainable growth.“Five years ago, education and resilience were the priority,” said Namita Ramani , CEO of Above Digital. “Today, clarity and accountability matter more. We work with businesses that want marketing to contribute directly to revenue, not just activity.”Looking ahead to 2026, Above Digital is concentrating its performance marketing efforts on service-based businesses, B2B brands, the aesthetics industry, and the events sector. These are sectors where precision targeting, strong sales alignment, and revenue accountability are critical. The agency typically partners with growth-stage companies generating AED 3 to 5 million in annual turnover and looking to scale towards AED 10 million and beyond, where performance marketing plays a direct role in business expansion.This focus reflects wider shifts in the UAE and global digital marketing landscape. In 2025, 61% of marketers identified generating high-quality leads as their top challenge, highlighting a move away from volume-led campaigns that inflate costs and strain sales teams without improving ROI. In B2B environments, average lead-to-sale conversion rates of 10 to 15% are considered healthy, while rates below 5% often signal poor lead quality and misaligned targeting.“Lead volume alone no longer tells the full story,” Ramani said. “Our clients want to know how many leads convert into real sales and what revenue those campaigns actually generate.”Over the past 12 to 18 months, Above Digital has seen a clear shift in how clients measure success, with lead-to-sale conversion and revenue impact replacing raw lead numbers as primary performance indicators. As a result, lead management and nurturing have become central to campaign strategy. The agency has seen increased investment in structured email and WhatsApp automation to ensure consistent follow-up, reduce lead leakage, and support internal sales teams more effectively.Automation plays a practical and increasingly essential role as lead volumes grow month on month. WhatsApp automation enables timely, personalised communication at scale, removing the limitations of manual follow-ups. At the same time, Above Digital takes a pragmatic approach to artificial intelligence. AI is used to support research, analysis, and content variation, while strategic thinking, positioning, and messaging remain human-led.“AI improves efficiency, but it does not replace judgment,” Ramani said. “Crafting the right message for different customer profiles still depends on experience, context, and strategic insight.”As part of this evolution, Above Digital has intentionally de-prioritised ecommerce projects, choosing instead to focus on sectors where its strengths in lead generation, sales alignment, attribution, and optimisation deliver the greatest impact. These include service-based businesses, B2B organisations, and the events industry, where accountability and performance measurement are essential.According to Ramani, this is the right moment to articulate the agency’s direction publicly. “Our results, client conversations, and internal focus have all moved in the same direction. Being clear about who we work with and how we deliver value helps attract the right partners, set expectations early, and build deeper relationships where we are accountable for real business outcomes, not vanity metrics.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.