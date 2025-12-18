Haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Market Overview

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing market is dominated by a mix of global diagnostics leaders, medical device manufacturers, and regional healthcare innovators. Companies are focusing on advanced testing technologies, point-of-care diagnostic solutions, and automation-driven laboratory systems to strengthen market presence and improve testing accuracy. Understanding the competitive landscape, regulatory standards, and emerging digital diagnostic trends is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic collaborations, and market expansion in the evolving global HbA1c testing ecosystem.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Haemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Market?

According to our research, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.) led global sales in 2023 with a 7% market share. The Diagnostics division of the company partially involved in the haemoglobin a1c (hba1c) testing market provides analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services to hospitals, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings to diagnose disease.

How Concentrated Is the Haemoglobin A1c (Hba1c) Testing Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 18% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the diverse technological landscape, strong regional demand variations, and ongoing innovation in diabetes diagnostics. As the global burden of diabetes continues to rise, strategic collaborations, mergers, and technology advancements particularly in rapid, portable, and high-precision HbA1c analyzers are expected to drive consolidation and growth, strengthening the position of major players while creating opportunities for specialized diagnostic firms.

Leading companies include:

o Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.) (7%)

o F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (2%)

o Siemens Healthineers AG (2%)

o Abbott Laboratories (2%)

o Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (1%)

o Randox Laboratories Ltd. (1%)

oThermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (1%)

o Sysmex Corporation (1%)

o ARKRAY Inc. (1%)

o Tosoh Corporation (0.3%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: Qvin Inc, ACON Laboratories, Inc, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp), PTS Diagnostics LLC, Diazyme Laboratories, Inc, Alere Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Truvian Health, Inc, and Nova Biomedical Corporation are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: Osang HealthCare Co, Ltd, Tosoh Bioscience, Inc, ARKRAY, Inc, PTS Diagnostics LLC, bioMérieux S.A, Danaher Corporation, Rapid Diagnostic Pvt. Ltd, Agappe Diagnostics Ltd, Transasia Bio-Medicals Ltd, Nipro Corporation, Sekisui Medical Co, Ltd, HemoCue AB, Achira Labs Pvt. Ltd, AccuBioTech Co, Ltd, Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd, Cipla Limited, and Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co, Ltd are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: Randox Laboratories Ltd, HemoCue AB, Trinity Biotech PLC, EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, A. Menarini Diagnostics S.r.l, Agappe Diagnostics Ltd, Biorex Diagnostics Ltd, DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH, Abbott Laboratories, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: Synevo Romania, Thermo Fisher Scientific Romania, Siemens Healthineers AG, Medicover Group, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Beckman Coulter, Inc, Menarini Group (Berlin-Chemie Menarini), EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc, Tosoh Corporation, ARKRAY Inc, Regina Maria Healthcare Network, and Diabetes Medica are leading companies in this region.

South America: ACON Laboratories, Inc, Grupo Biolab Farmacêutica Ltda, AstraZeneca Brasil Ltda, and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Innovations In Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing to improve patient convenience and provide quicker, more accurate results.

• Example: Qvin Q-Pad A1c Test System (January 2024) allows for the measurement of hemoglobin A1c (HbA1C) using menstrual blood.

• This innovative system is designed for individuals aged 18 and older and consists of a Q-Pad, an unscented menstrual pad with an embedded blood collection strip (Q-Strip) and a kit that includes two Q-Pads, a return sample container, and a prepaid mailing pouch.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Developing innovative and point-of-care HbA1c testing solutions

• Enhancing Research and Development and technological integration

• Expanding global presence through partnerships and regulatory approvals

• Focusing on affordability and accessibility in emerging markets

