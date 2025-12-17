Cool Tech Zone Report Reveals Best Christmas Antivirus Deals for Holiday 2025

Antivirus Christmas Deals

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual review highlights the most competitive antivirus discounts available this winter, helping families and individuals stay protected online while shopping, banking, and connecting during the holidays.

With malware, phishing campaigns, and identity theft attempts continuing year-round, Cool Tech Zone emphasizes that cybersecurity threats do not take holidays off. Fortunately, this Christmas brings discounts of up to 87% off premium antivirus software, making comprehensive digital protection more affordable than ever.

Top Antivirus Discounts for Christmas 2025

Cool Tech Zone’s independent analysis evaluated leading antivirus providers based on malware detection rates, real-time protection, privacy tools, system performance impact, pricing, and refund policies. The report identifies five standout antivirus solutions offering exceptional value during the Christmas sales period.

Best Christmas Antivirus Deals 2025:

TotalAV – Up to 80% off annual plans — from $19.00/year

Norton Antivirus – 58% off yearly subscriptions — from $29.99/year

Bitdefender – 78% Christmas discount — from $9.99/year

Malwarebytes – 50% off annual plans — from $44.99/year

Surfshark Antivirus – Up to 87% off + 4 months free — from $30.92/year

Among these, TotalAV and Surfshark Antivirus stand out for delivering the highest discounts combined with modern security features suitable for families and multi-device households.

In-Depth Review of Leading Christmas Antivirus Providers

1. TotalAV – Best Overall Christmas Antivirus Deal

TotalAV leads Cool Tech Zone’s rankings with an 80% discount on its annual subscription, bringing prices down to just $19.00/year. The antivirus offers strong real-time malware protection, an included VPN for safer browsing, and system optimization tools that improve device performance. With a 30-day money-back guarantee, TotalAV provides risk-free holiday protection ideal for online shoppers.

2. Norton Antivirus – All-Round Security for Families

Norton’s Christmas promotion delivers 58% off its yearly plans, pairing robust malware defense with a Smart Firewall, built-in VPN, dark web monitoring, and password management tools. Norton adapts protection based on user behavior, proactively blocking unauthorized access attempts. It remains a popular choice for households seeking comprehensive, all-in-one security.

3. Bitdefender – Premium Protection at a Holiday Price

With a 78% Christmas discount, Bitdefender offers some of the lowest starting prices of the season at $9.99/year. Known for industry-leading malware detection, Bitdefender includes ransomware protection, phishing defense, and a secure browser for online payments. Its Safepay feature is especially valuable during the peak of Christmas online shopping.

4. Malwarebytes – Trusted Threat Detection with Holiday Savings

Malwarebytes is offering 50% off its yearly plans this Christmas, alongside a generous 60-day money-back guarantee. The antivirus excels at detecting and removing malware while maintaining a light system footprint. Additional features such as Browser Guard and identity theft protection enhance user safety during high-risk holiday browsing.

5. Surfshark Antivirus – Maximum Savings with VPN Integration

Surfshark Antivirus delivers the biggest discount of the season with up to 87% off its 2-year plan, plus 4 free months. Known primarily for its VPN service, Surfshark combines antivirus protection with encrypted browsing and real-time threat detection. Its lightweight design ensures minimal impact on system performance, making it a strong choice for power users.

Why Antivirus Protection Is Essential During the Holidays

The Christmas season sees a surge in online shopping, digital payments, and email activity—making it a prime target for cybercriminals. According to Cool Tech Zone, antivirus software plays a critical role by:

1. Blocking malware, ransomware, and phishing attacks in real time

2. Securing personal and financial data during online purchases

3. Preventing identity theft and unauthorized access

4. Protecting multiple devices used by family members

About Cool Tech Zone

Cool Tech Zone is an independent technology publication focused on digital security, privacy tools, and consumer software. Through hands-on testing and in-depth research, Cool Tech Zone helps users discover reliable solutions for safer, smarter, and more secure online experiences.

