PoshListings Unveils Autonomous AI Agent Suite: A 24/7 Sales Team and Digital Spokesperson for Small Business

The platform introduces AI inbound and outbound calling agents for lead qualification and customer support, alongside AI brand influencers for video marketing.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The platform introduces AI Outbound/Inbound Calling Agents to handle lead qualification and customer support, alongside AI Brand Influencers to democratize professional video marketing.

PoshListings, the all-in-one AI marketing and infrastructure platform for local businesses, today announced the launch of its highly-anticipated AI Agent Suite, marking a significant step toward providing full-funnel automation typically reserved for large enterprises.

The new features—AI Calling Agents and AI Brand Influencers—are designed to solve the small business dilemma of inconsistent lead follow-up and the high cost of maintaining a professional, round-the-clock sales and support staff.

📞 AI Calling Agents: The 24/7 Sales & Support Engine

PoshListings is rolling out sophisticated, conversational AI agents that operate autonomously to ensure every lead and customer inquiry is handled instantly.

Outbound Lead Qualification: Agents instantly call website leads to qualify intent, filter out tire-kickers, and prioritize hot prospects for human follow-up. This dramatically cuts down the time from lead capture to qualification, a critical factor for conversion.

Inbound 24/7 Support: The system answers frequently asked questions, routes complex issues, and provides immediate booking and service information, eliminating missed calls and solving staffing limitations after hours.

ROI Focus: By automating initial contact and qualification, the AI Agents directly reduce the Cost Per Qualified Lead (CPQL) and free up human staff to focus solely on closing business.

"Small business owners are tired of watching qualified leads go cold because they can't answer the phone or call back within five minutes," said Marc Mancuso, Founder and CEO of PoshListings. "Our AI Agents eliminate the concept of 'after-hours' for lead capture. This feature is about democratizing high-touch, persistent lead nurturing and customer service, offering a scalable solution that works tirelessly for the local entrepreneur."

🌟 AI Brand Influencers: Scalable Video Trust

Addressing the immense consumer demand for video content, the new AI Brand Influencers feature allows any local business to create and deploy their own digital spokesperson.

Professional Video at Zero Cost: The system generates high-quality video content—from educational tips to promotional messages—in the likeness and voice of the business owner or a professional digital persona.

Consistent Trust Builder: By automating the creation of testimonial-style videos and brand messaging, businesses can maintain a professional video presence across social media, ads, and website greetings without the time and expense of studio production.

Visual Cohesion: The AI Brand Influencers integrate seamlessly with the assets created by the Studio-AI Editor and the AI Website Builder, ensuring the brand's visual identity is consistent across all media channels.

Forward Momentum

The release of the AI Agent Suite follows the successful beta launch of the PoshListings AI Website Builder and the Studio-AI Editor. The company is currently compiling data from early adopters of the full platform suite, focusing on key performance indicators (KPIs) like lead volume growth, reduction in operational time, and customer retention. A comprehensive case study detailing the ROI of the complete PoshListings platform is anticipated for release next quarter.

About PoshListings

PoshListings is an AI-powered marketing and engagement platform designed for small and local businesses. The system combines AI content creation, SEO automation, a professional website builder, and autonomous agents to provide a unified, affordable, and powerful solution for growth.

Media Contact: PoshListings Email: support@poshlistings.com Website: https://www.poshlistings.com Contact: Marc Mancuso, Founder & CEO Phone: +1 ‪(818) 646-4317‬

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.