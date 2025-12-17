Li Auto Accelerates Global Expansion with Launches in Egypt, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan

Li Auto Celebrates Egyptian Launch Ceremony at Baron Palace. Nestor Wu emphasized Li Auto's commitment to the local market at the Egypt Launch Ceremony. Li Auto Retail Center in Astana, Kazakhstan, operated by Allur. Li Auto Retail Center in Almaty, Kazakhstan, operated by Doscar. Li Auto Retail Center in Baku, Azerbaijan, operated by Efendiler Auto.

BEIJING, CHINA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leading Chinese new energy vehicle company, has official entry into the Egyptian market following a brand launch event at Cairo's Baron Palace, marking the first market entry in Africa. The move follows recent retail center openings in Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in the same week. With these three country launches, Li Auto has established an initial footprint spanning Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Africa, reflecting a full speed progress towards its commitment to overseas business strategy starting from this year."These launches stand for the achievement of our first phase of international development," said Nestor Wu, Head of International Business at Li Auto. "This is built on strong local partnerships, driven by our long-term commitment to deeply serving local users."Marking its debut in the Middle East-Africa region, Li Auto has chosen Egypt as its first market. This dynamic hub provides direct access to Africa's growing economies and serves as a gateway to wider regional opportunities. With a population exceeding 110 million and one of the fastest-growing economies in North Africa, Egypt offers substantial market potential and a youthful, expanding consumer base, aligning with Li Auto's long-term growth plans across emerging markets. Here, Li Auto is partnering with GB Auto, the country's largest and top-selling automotive distributor, ensuring a strong foundation for its market entry. GB Auto will open two shopping mall stores in Cairo, bringing Li Auto vehicles directly to Egyptian consumers.Meanwhile, in Kazakhstan, Li Auto has established a strong brand presence and is now focused on deepening market penetration through a hybrid model of subsidiary operations and local dealership partnerships. Fully operational showrooms are already open in key cities such as Almaty and Astana, operated respectively by Doscar Group and Allur Group, both of which are Kazakhstan's top five automotive dealer groups providing comprehensive sales and after-sales services to enhance customer experience. This success is supported by the strong brand equity Li Auto has cultivated in Kazakhstan—marked by widespread awareness, a premium image, and reliable product quality.In Azerbaijan, Li Auto partners with Efendiler Auto as the market's official importer and distributor. The leading local dealer group kicked off operating the Baku retail center and will leverage its market expertise to support the brand's launch.Customers in these markets can purchase Li Auto's REEV SUV models, including the L6, L7, and L9, which are designed for long-distance family travel and feature extended-range electric technology, advanced driver-assistance systems, intelligent cabins, and premium in-vehicle configurations. Vehicles sold through Li Auto's officially authorized retail centers are covered by an official warranty and are eligible for comprehensive after-sales support, including certified inspection and repair services, fast delivery of genuine spare parts, direct technical support from Li Auto's engineering teams, and official over-the-air (OTA) software updates.The rollout across Egypt, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan marks a further step in Li Auto's all-out global expansion, establishing a regional footprint across Africa, Central Asia, and the Caucasus. Leveraging strong local partnerships and its global R&D capabilities, the company is building a sustainable and locally-adapted presence in these diverse markets.About Li AutoFounded in 2015, Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China's new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness. Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer in successfully commercializing extended-range electric vehicles in China. While firmly advancing along this technological route, it also builds platforms for battery electric vehicles in parallel. The Company leverages technology to create value for users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on proprietary range extension systems, innovative electric vehicle technologies, and smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production in November 2019, and its current model line-up includes a high-tech flagship family MPV, four Li L-series extended-range electric SUVs, two Li i-series battery electric SUVs, and the Li MEGA battery electric MPV. The Company will continue to expand its product line-up to target a broader user base.

