Liquid Biopsy For Cancer Diagnostics Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

The Business Research Company's Liquid Biopsy For Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Liquid Biopsy For Cancer Diagnostics market is dominated by a mix of global healthcare leaders and emerging biotech innovators. Companies are investing in advanced biomarker discovery, high-sensitivity detection platforms, and data-driven clinical decision tools to enhance diagnostic accuracy and expand clinical adoption. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking to accelerate innovation, scale commercial deployment, and gain a differentiated market position.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Liquid Biopsy For Cancer Diagnostics Market?

According to our research, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd led global sales in 2023 with a 5% market share. The Diagnostics division of the company partially involved in the liquid biopsy for cancer diagnostics market provides diagnostic instruments, reagents, consumables, and test kits for use in centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, diabetes care, tissue diagnostics and others.

How Concentrated Is the Liquid Biopsy For Cancer Diagnostics Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 24% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the market’s evolving state, where technological innovation, assay accuracy, clinical validation, and regulatory approval cycles act as significant barriers to scale. Large, established diagnostics and life sciences companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Illumina hold a competitive edge through broad product portfolios, integrated testing workflows, and strong clinical and research partnerships. Meanwhile, specialized firms like Guardant Health, Exact Sciences, and Natera compete by advancing high-sensitivity genomic and multi-cancer early detection platforms. As clinical adoption grows and reimbursement frameworks mature, the market is likely to see increased strategic collaborations, acquisitions, and platform consolidation, which may gradually strengthen the position of leading players while enabling niche innovators to align with larger global networks.

Leading companies include:

o F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (5%)

o Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (3%)

o Guardant Health Inc (3%)

o Illumina Inc (3%)

o Exact Sciences Corporation (2%)

o Natera Inc (2%)

o Johnson & Johnson Services Inc (2%)

o Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (2%)

o Caris Life Science (1%)

o Sysmex Corporation (1%)

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: Twist Bioscience Corporation, Biocept, Inc, Bio Mark Diagnostics Inc, GRAIL, Inc, Foundation Medicine, Inc, Guardant Health, Inc, and Gene Centric Therapeutics, Inc are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: Strand Life Sciences Private Limited, Guardant Health Japan Corporation, Adicon Holdings Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and Illumina Inc are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: SOPHiA GENETICS SA, QIAGEN N.V, and Novigenix SA are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: Roche Diagnostics Polska Sp. z o.o, QIAGEN N.V, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and Janssen Diagnostics LLC are leading companies in this region.

South America: DGLAB Diagnósticos Laboratoriais; Oncoclínicas Group is Oncoclínicas do Brasil Serviços Médicos S.A.; and Grupo Fleury is Fleury S.A are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Next-Generation Liquid Biopsy Tool is transforming to detect and analyze biomarkers in body fluids

• Example: Twist Bioscience cfDNA (circulating cell-free deoxyribonucleic acid) Library Preparation Kit (October 2024) assigns unique circulating cell-free deoxyribonucleic acid (cfDNA) molecules, thereby improving the accuracy and sensitivity of tests for tumor variants.

• These innovations help the detection of circulating tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (ctDNA) in blood samples, offering significant advancements in cancer screening and monitoring.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Expanding genomic profiling panels to improve early-stage detection accuracy and multi-cancer screening capability

• Developing Artificial intelligence-driven biomarker interpretation engines to accelerate clinical decision support for oncologists

• Strengthening partnerships with oncology centres and pharma companies to validate clinical outcomes and widen adoption

• Streamlining sample-to-result workflows through automated microfluidics and cloud-integrated lab systems to improve scalability and reduce turnaround times

