South Africa extends condolences to Australia following Sydney attacks

The Government of the Republic of South Africa extends its deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the people and Government of the Commonwealth of Australia following the tragic terrorist attacks in Sydney.

Our thoughts are with all those affected, especially the families and friends of the victims. We condemn this senseless violence, which appears to have targeted the Jewish faithful while they were lighting candles for Hanukkah at Bondi Beach. There is no justification for terrorism or attacks on any group based on faith or identity.

South Africa stands in solidarity with Australia during this period of mourning and grief.

