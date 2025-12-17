Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi: Eleventh Session of the Conference of the State Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption

Mr President

Acting Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Vienna

Excellencies and

Distinguished delegates,

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of South Africa, allow me to convey our appreciation to the State of Qatar for graciously hosting this eleventh session of the Conference of States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) and for the warm hospitality extended to my delegation.

South Africa aligns itself with the statements delivered on behalf of the Group of 77 and China and the African Group, respectively.

Mr President,

As we commemorate the 20th anniversary of the UNCAC’s entry into force, South Africa is pleased to acknowledge its near-universal ratification, which reaffirms our collective commitment to combating corruption in all its forms. Despite this milestone, corruption remains a barrier to sustainable development, perpetuating inequality, poverty, undermining the effective delivery of public services and depriving citizens of essential services which contributes to diminishing overall well-being of Citizens.

In this context, South Africa is committed to the full implementation of UNCAC and its Implementation Review Mechanism. We value the observations and recommendations provided by the reviewers and have made significant progress in strengthening our anti-corruption framework in alignment with the Convention.

South Africa values UNODC’s support in strengthening anti-corruption efforts through technical assistance and calls for sustainable, predictable funding of the Review Mechanism to ensure the Working Group operates effectively.

Mr President

South Africa was honoured to host the first G20 Leaders’ Summit on African soil in November this year.

We welcome the inclusion of comprehensive anti-corruption commitments in paragraphs 113 and 114 of the G20 Johannesburg Leaders’ Declaration under our Presidency.

This reflects our shared resolve to lead by example in preventing and combating corruption and curbing illicit financial flows. We are grateful to our knowledge partners, particularly UNODC, UNDP, OECD and the African Development Bank for their invaluable support throughout our G20 Presidency.

Mr President,

The National Anti-Corruption Advisory Council (NACAC) established by President Ramaphosa submitted its final report in August 2025,which made recommendations to reform our anti-corruption architecture.

The report recommends removal of duplication of mandates, review of legislation and policies, proposed strong mechanism to protect whistleblowers and proposes the establishment of an Anti-Corruption agency amongst other recommendations.

To strengthen our fight against corruption, we have implemented broad reforms to address anti-money-laundering and combatting the financing of terrorism through the passing of the General Laws Amendment Act in 2022, which amended 5 pieces of legislation.

Through the establishment of the Border Management Authority (BMA) in 2023, South Africa has implemented reforms to mitigate corruption risks within the immigration system by integrating and managing our borders through a single command.

This includes the automation and digitisation of visa and permit processes to curb bribery and enhance administrative efficiency.

In the 2024 the President assented into law the National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Act which established the Independent Directorate Against Corruption as a permanent structure in the National Prosecution Authority.

This was to ensure that NPA has prosecuting led investigation powers to ensure successful prosecution on corruption cases.

Mr President,

The fight against corruption requires constant vigilance and robust digital tools, as corruption today extends beyond traditional bribery and embezzlement into the digital realm.

As governance, public administration, finance, and procurement become increasingly digitised, cybercrime and corruption are converging, and the failure to address one exposes the other to significant vulnerabilities.

South Africa recently signed the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime in Hanoi, Vietnam as part of its response to this evolving threat.

Legal processes are currently underway to ratify and domesticate the Convention, and we encourage all Member States to do the same to ensure its timeous entry into force.

Mr President,

The fight against corruption is a common and shared responsibility of all UN Member States. South Africa reaffirms Article 51 of the UNCAC, which calls for the widest measures of international cooperation in the recovery and return of assets. Such cooperation can enable the sharing of good practices, intelligence-exchange, coordinated investigations, and joint initiatives.

In this context, we welcome the G20 2025 High-Level Principles on the Administration of Seized and Confiscated Assets endorsed under South Africa’s Presidency in October.

South Africa is indebted to our regional and international partners for their assistance in the identification, tracing, confiscation and the unconditional return of stolen assets to their Country of origin.

Mr President,

In line with Articles 44 and 57 of the UNCAC, South Africa actively cooperates with international partners to facilitate the extradition of fugitives and the recovery and repatriation of misappropriated assets.

Mechanisms such as mutual legal assistance, the SADC Protocol on Extradition, and the Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network for Southern Africa (ARINSA) have contributed meaningfully to regional and global efforts to deny corrupt actors’ refuge and impunity.

South Africa thanks the Regional Office of the UNODC for their contribution to the Asset Recovery Inter-Agency Network for Southern Africa (ARINSA) in eliminating safe havens. Our recent exit from the FATF grey list bears testimony to our ongoing efforts to ensure that we have sound financial systems working in collaboration with the criminal justice system, to effectively curb illicit financial flows.

Our participation in the Globe network has enabled our to leverage our collective efforts for efficient and effective transnational cooperation.

In conclusion Mr President, South Africa underscores the importance of international cooperation and the exchange of good practices. We reaffirm our commitment to combating corruption and upholding our obligations under international law.

I assure you of my delegation’s constructive engagement during this Conference.

Thank you.

#GovZAUpdates