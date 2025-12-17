MEC Matome Chiloane mourns tragic death of Samit Christian Academy Principal

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane has learnt with profound sadness of the passing of the Principal of Samit Christian Academy, an independent school in Kempton Park, who was tragically killed during what police have confirmed to be a house robbery in the early hours of Sunday, 14 December 2025, at Maokeng Extension in Tembisa.

Another brutal and senseless act of violence has once again robbed the Gauteng education sector of a school leader. The Department extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the school community, learners and colleagues during this period of immense grief. We also wish the family members a speedy and full recovery.

In light of this tragic incident, the Department is comforted by reports that the South African Police Service have arrested a suspect in connection with this crime. We commend them for their swift response and call for a thorough investigation to ensure that all those responsible are brought to justice.

“The loss of another Principal to violent crime is devastating and deeply concerning. The GDE reiterates its call for strengthened community safety measures and continued collaboration between law enforcement agencies, communities and social partners to protect educators and school leaders,” said MEC Chiloane.

Violence against educators and school leaders undermines the stability of our schools and threatens the future of our children. We condemn this heinous act in the strongest terms and stand in solidarity with the family, the school and the broader education community,” said MEC Chiloane.

