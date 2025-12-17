MEC Anton Bredell on co-chairing Joint Operations Committee to steer Knysna through December with water security initiatives

Western Cape Minister for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, has confirmed that the Western Cape Government will co-chair a Joint Operations Committee (JOC) together with Knysna Municipality to support the town through the December holiday period and address urgent water security challenges.

“The Mayor, together with his Mayoral Committee members, agreed that Knysna is facing a water crisis during the immediate holiday season and that all stakeholders must work together to stabilise and fix the town’s water supply challenges,” Minister Bredell said.

The JOC will include representatives from Knysna Municipality, the Garden Route District Municipality, the Provincial Department of Local Government, and the National Department of Water and Sanitation. This coordinated structure will ensure that the focus remains firmly on the water crisis, that decisions can be taken swiftly, and that progress is monitored in real time.

Minister Bredell emphasised that the JOC’s priority is to address the immediate water supply risks. “Once the immediate crisis has been stabilised, attention can then shift to resolving the underlying infrastructure and management issues that contributed to the current situation,” he said.

Immediate interventions to be implemented include:

The purchase of a new pump to be installed at the Akkerkloof Dam, which is currently at approximately 27% capacity.

The appointment of five plumbing teams to fast-track the repair of leaks across the water distribution network.

Repairs to a leak at the water purification plant, which is expected to save at least one megalitre of water per day.

The refurbishment of existing boreholes with damaged pumps to supplement Knysna’s water supply.

“Knysna is currently implementing Level 4 water restrictions, and we urge all residents and visitors to strictly adhere to these measures. If everyone plays their part, there will be enough water for all during this peak period,” Minister Bredell said.

