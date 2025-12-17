Deputy Minister Andries Nel attends African Union’s 11th Ordinary Session of the Specialised Technical Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs in Kenya, 16 to 17 Dec

The Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Andries Nel, will represent South Africa at the 2025 African Union Specialized Technical Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs (STC-JLA) in Nairobi, Kenya, on 16 and 17 December 2025.

The African Union STC-JLA convened its 11th Session to advance the harmonisation and development of legal and normative frameworks that underpin Africa’s integration, governance, and socio-economic development agenda.

The STC-JLA serves as the African Union’s principal technical body responsible for the consideration, legal scrutiny, and refinement of draft legal instruments, policies, and treaties prior to their submission to the Ministers of Justice and Attorneys-General, and ultimately to the policy organs of the African Union.

Its work ensures that AU instruments are legally sound, consistent with international law, aligned with AU Constitutive principles and implementable by Member States.

During the session, the Committee reviewed a range of draft model laws, statutes, and protocols aimed at strengthening legal certainty, promoting regulatory cooperation, supporting trade and economic integration, safeguarding intellectual property, and enhancing institutional governance across the continent.

These efforts contribute directly to the implementation of key continental initiatives, including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Agenda 2063, and the rule of law architecture of the African Union.

This advances South Africa’s Medium Term Development Plan goals of driving inclusive growth and job creation, reducing poverty and the cost of living, and building a capable, ethical developmental state.

The STC-JLA also provided a platform for Member States to raise legal, and constitutional, considerations related to proposed instruments, ensuring inclusivity, transparency, and respect for national legal processes. Where necessary, instruments were deferred or referred to relevant AU policy organs to allow for further technical work and consultations.

South Africa reaffirms its commitment to strengthening Africa’s legal frameworks as a foundation for strengthening the rule of law, sustainable development, peace and security, economic integration, and effective multilateral cooperation.

The outcomes of the STC-JLA will inform subsequent deliberations at ministerial and Assembly levels, in accordance with established AU decision-making processes.

