MEC Ricardo Mackenzie congratulates Team Western Cape on being crowned Overall National Champions of 2025 National School Sport Championships

The provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, congratulates Team Western Cape on being crowned Overall National Champions of the 2025 National School Sport Championships.

This follows exceptional performances across the Autumn, Winter and Summer iterations of the Games.

Competing against the best young athletes from all nine provinces, Team Western Cape delivered consistent top-class performances throughout the year. From record-breaking results in athletics and swimming at the Autumn Games, to gold medal wins in under-15 boys’ and girls’ rugby and mild intellectual disability netball at the Winter Games, and strong showings across goalball, gymnastics, softball and table tennis at the Summer Games; the Western Cape’s young athletes have excelled throughout 2025.

Minister Mackenzie said the results reflect both the hard work and determination of learners .

“This is a massive achievement for our youth sportspeople, and a proud moment for the Western Cape. Our athletes have shown heart, discipline and consistency all year. They, along with the parents, teachers, managers, and coaches that have enabled them on this journey, should take pride in their accomplishments."

"We are confident that our School Sport Strategy will give young people more opportunities to compete, develop and succeed, and to reach even greater heights in years to come".

He praised the athletes, coaches, schools and management team for their commitment, adding that Team Western Cape’s success shows how sport can build confidence, inclusion and national pride.

Western Cape Minister of Education, David Maynier, added his congratulations: "The talent and discipline of our school sports stars shows that the future of South African sport has a home in the Western Cape!"

The Western Cape Government remains committed to growing school sport as a key part of youth development and community building. Initiatives like these help to develop confidence, skill, and responsibility in our young people, resulting in a societal investment that pays dividends off the sport field as well as on.

Our young sportspeople can be proud of the manner in which they have represented the province, and themselves. We look forward to what they will achieve in years to come.

Media enquiries:

Ross Michaels

Spokesperson to the Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport

Tel: 073 157 5937

#GovZAUpdates