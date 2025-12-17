Minister Gayton McKenzie and Deputy Minister Peace Mabe on passing of DJ Warras

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie and Deputy Minister, Ms Peace Mabe, extend profound condolences to the family, friends, loved ones and many South Africans mourning the tragic loss of Warrick Robert Stock, widely known to the nation as DJ Warras.

DJ Warras was a dynamic and respected force in South Africa’s media and creative industries. Born in Durban, he forged a multifaceted career that stretched across radio, television, digital platforms and live performance. Over more than a decade and a half, he established himself not only as an entertainer, but as a cultural voice whose work reflected the spirit, humour and concerns of a generation.

His broadcasting journey began at YFM, where his confident on-air presence and natural connection with young audiences quickly set him apart. He later joined 5FM, where he became the host of The 5th Element, an evening show that blended music, conversation and culture, earning him a loyal national following.

DJ Warras’s influence extended beyond radio. He became a familiar and trusted face on SABC1’s Live AMP, one of the country’s most influential music television programmes. Through this platform, he played a meaningful role in showcasing South African talent and amplifying local creativity to audiences across the country.

In later years, he continued to evolve creatively, taking on the role of host of Ngicel’iVisa on Mzansi Magic. The reality series reflected his ability to engage with complex human stories, bringing warmth, honesty and relatability to the screen.

He also made his mark in the digital space as a co-host of The Shady PHodcast, alongside DJ PH. The podcast was known for its candid conversations, sharp social commentary and fearless engagement with contemporary issues — qualities that mirrored DJ Warras’s own approach to media and public dialogue.

Alongside his work in broadcasting and television, DJ Warras remained committed to the culture of DJing. As a club DJ, he brought energy and authenticity to venues around the country, celebrating South Africa’s rich and diverse musical landscape.

He was widely regarded as a mentor and supporter of emerging creatives, always willing to open doors and encourage new voices.

The nation is deeply saddened by his untimely death on 16 December 2025 in the Johannesburg CBD. As investigations continue, South Africans unite in mourning the loss of a gifted creative whose life and career were cut short far too soon.

The Department salutes DJ Warras for his significant contribution to South African media and the arts, his bold and honest voice, and the lasting impact he leaves behind. His work, passion and influence will continue to live on through the many lives he touched.

May his soul rest in peace.

