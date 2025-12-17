Submit Release
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses opening and participates in virtual Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government, 17 Des

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, in his capacity as the interim Chairperson of Southern African Development Community (SADC), address the opening and  participate in a virtual Extraordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government.

The virtual Extraordinary SADC Summit is taking place under the theme “Advancing Industrialisation, Agricultural Transformation, and Energy Transition for a Resilient SADC” , and will be preceded by meetings of Senior Officials and Council of Ministers  respectively.

The Summit will consider the fact-finding mission report on the political situation in the Republic of Madagascar and the interim Incoming Chairperson of SADC.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied  by  Minister Ronald Lamola of International Relations and Cooperation.

Extraordinary SADC  Summit of Heads of State and Government opening address by President Ramaphosa will take place  as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 17 December 2025
Time: 16h00
Streaming: PresidencyZA

The opening ceremony  will be live streamed on  PresidencyZA digital platforms.  

