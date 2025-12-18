Industrial Real Estate Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Industrial Real Estate Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Industrial Real Estate Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Industrial Real Estate market is dominated by a mix of global property developers and regional infrastructure specialists. Companies are focusing on advanced warehousing solutions, modern manufacturing facilities, and technology-enabled logistics spaces to strengthen market presence and meet evolving tenant demands. Investments in automation-ready buildings, sustainable construction, and flexible industrial layouts are becoming central to maintaining competitiveness. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for developers, investors, and occupiers seeking growth opportunities and strategic partnerships in this rapidly expanding sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading the Industrial Real Estate Market?

According to our research, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC led global sales in 2023 with a 2% market share. The company is partially involved in the industrial real estate market, provides a wide range of services for industrial real estate, including tenant/buyer and landlord/seller representation, consulting, and property management. Their offerings cover manufacturing facilities, storage and distribution spaces and flex properties like R&D centers and data centers. They provide expertise in site searches, build-to-suit solutions, lease analysis, and market insights to meet industrial business needs globally.

How Concentrated Is the Industrial Real Estate Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 9% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the localized nature of industrial real estate, driven by regional demand variations, zoning regulations, and infrastructure accessibility. Leading firms such as Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, Cushman & Wakefield Inc., and JLL hold modest shares despite their global presence, indicating low concentration and intense competition among numerous regional and specialized developers, investors, and brokers. Smaller firms often focus on niche markets or regional opportunities, offering flexibility and deep local expertise. As industrial expansion, e-commerce growth, and logistics modernization continue to shape demand, strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and portfolio diversification are expected to gradually drive market consolidation and strengthen the presence of key global players.

Leading companies include:

o Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC (2%)

o Cushman & Wakefield Inc. (2%)

o JLL (Jones Lang LaSalle) (2%)

o Prologis Inc. (1%)

o Ares Management Corporation (1%)

o Colliers International Group Inc. (1%)

o Brookfield Corporation (0.5%)

o Goodman Group (0.4%)

o CBRE Group (0.4%)

o Avison Young (0.3%)

Request a free sample of the Industrial Real Estate Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=18390&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: Summit Realty Ventures, LLC, Investcorp, Prologis Inc., CBRE Group Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, Colliers International, Sealy & Company LLC, Exeter Property Group LLC, Hillwood Development Company, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc., First Industrial Realty Trust Inc., EastGroup Properties Inc., Terreno Realty Corporation, Panattoni Development Company, Dermody Properties LLC, Bridge Development Partners LLC, Conor Commercial Real Estate, Avison Young, CenterPoint Properties, Lincoln Property Company and Clarion Partners. are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), ESR Group Limited, Industrial Investment Trust Limited (IITL), Actis, Mahindra Lifespaces, Bhoomilap Pvt Ltd., Hulic Co., Goodman Group, Lendlease Corporation, Centuria Capital Group, Sattva Group, Jababeka Group, Bain Capital, DNE Group, China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co., Ltd., Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited, China Merchants Property Development Co., Ltd., Shui On Land Limited, Hang Lung Group, China Overseas Land and Investment Limited (COLI), China Vanke Co., Ltd., China Resources Land Limited, Seibu Holdings, Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd., Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., Taisei Corporation, Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd., Tokyu Land Corporation, Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc., Hulic Co., Ltd., Mori Trust Co., Ltd., Warburg Pincus, IGIS Asset Management, Dongbu Corporation, Booyoung Group, ShinYoung Greensys, Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd. and ESR Kendall Square REIT Co. Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: Business Immo, Oxford Economics, Hutcheon Mearns Ltd, Arcapita, SEGRO and Logicor. are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: Colliers Baltic, Samolet Group, Accolade Holding, CPI Property Group, Goodman Group, Brookfield, Segro, Prologis, GLP, Panattoni, P3 Logistic Parks, Colliers International, Knight Frank and M7 Real Estate are leading companies in this region.

South America: Patria Investments Limited, SalfaCorp, Odebrecht, JHSF Participações S/A, Andrade Gutierrez, BR Properties, Sonda, Terranum and IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• Strategic partnerships are transforming real estate management solutions, to enable businesses to leverage complementary strengths, expand market reach, share resources and drive innovation while reducing risks and costs.

• Example: Logistic Properties of the Americas Inmobiliaria y Constructora Alas, S.A. de C.V. (November 2024) assigns unique identities to expand its presence in Mexico.

• This innovative alliance enhances LPA’s regional presence by providing immediate access to Falcon’s 65+ years of expertise in Mexico’s industrial and logistics market.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching build-to-suit and flexible warehouse solutions to attract high-value tenants

• Enhancing property management and tenant experience through smart building technologies

• Focusing on sustainable and green building certifications to meet ESG standards

• Leveraging data analytics and market insights to optimize site selection and investment decisions

Access the detailed Industrial Real Estate Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-real-estate-global-market-report

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.