Agricultural Micronutrients Market Set for Steady Growth to USD 19,197 million by 2031, led by North America 35% Share

The Agricultural Micronutrients Market is growing rapidly due to rising soil deficiencies and demand for high‑quality crops, with strong global CAGR.

I believe the market’s growth reflects not just higher crop yields but a shift toward sustainable, nutrient‑focused farming micronutrients are becoming essential tools for soil health and future.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Agricultural Micronutrients Market reached USD 9,706 million in 2022 and is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to USD 19,197 million by 2031. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period (2024-2031).Market growth is driven by the increasing demand for lightweight vehicles to improve fuel efficiency, stringent emission regulations, rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, and advancements in high-performance composite materials. Additionally, the automotive industry's focus on reducing vehicle weight without compromising safety and durability further supports market expansion.Get a Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):- https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/agricultural-micronutrients-market United States: Key Industry Developments◾ October 2025: BASF expanded its micronutrient portfolio with a new chelated zinc-iron blend fertilizer, enhancing corn yield by 15% in Midwest trials amid soil deficiency challenges.This launch targets high-demand row crops, integrating drone-compatible formulations for precision application.◾ September 2025: Corteva Agriscience introduced a boron-manganese foliar spray under its Pioneer brand, approved for organic use and boosting soybean quality in key states.The product addresses widespread micronutrient gaps from intensive farming, with early adopter reports showing improved disease resistance.​◾ August 2025: Nutrien Ag Solutions upgraded production of copper-molybdenum mixes at U.S. facilities, responding to rising demand from sustainable cotton growers.Capacity doubled to support regenerative agriculture trends, emphasizing reduced runoff and higher nutrient uptake efficiency.​Asia Pacific/Japan: Key Industry Developments◾ October 2025: Sumitomo Chemical launched a specialized rice micronutrient pack with zinc and manganese, tailored for paddy soils deficient from volcanic ash.This innovation improves grain nutrition and yield stability, aligning with Japan's food security initiatives.​◾ September 2025: Otsuka AgriChem received MAFF approval for an eco-friendly chelated iron product, enhancing vegetable crop resilience in greenhouse operations.The launch supports precision fertigation systems, cutting usage by 20% while meeting strict environmental standards.​◾ August 2025: Nippon Soda developed a multi-micronutrient (boron-copper) slow-release granule for fruit orchards, launched amid fruit export growth.It promotes uniform ripening and shelf life, backed by field tests in Yamanashi Prefecture showing 12% productivity gains.Key Merges and Acquisitions(2025):◾ Syngenta acquires Intrinsyx Bio – On May 7, 2025, Syngenta, a leading global crop protection and seed company, completed the acquisition of Intrinsyx Bio, a biotechnology firm specializing in nutrient use efficiency (NUE) technologies. This acquisition strengthens Syngenta’s R&D capabilities in advanced nutrient solutions including technologies that enhance micronutrient uptake and efficiency aligning with broader precision agriculture and sustainability goals in crop nutrition.Research and Markets◾ Adufértil acquires Fass Agro – On September 4, 2025, Brazilian fertilizer producer Adufértil completed the acquisition of Fass Agro, a company known for its high‑efficiency liquid fertilizer solutions. While not exclusively a micronutrient business, Fass Agro’s portfolio includes micronutrient‑rich formulations and precision liquid nutrient products, and this acquisition significantly enhances Adufértil’s offerings in advanced crop nutrition solutions across Latin America increasingly important for targeted micronutrient applications.Market Segmentation Analysis:-By Product Type: Zinc vs OthersZinc dominates the agricultural micronutrients market with approximately 37% share in 2025, driven by widespread soil deficiencies affecting crop yields in cereals and grains.​Boron follows at around 24%, essential for reproductive growth in fruits and vegetables, while iron, manganese, copper, and molybdenum collectively hold the rest, with iron at about 15%.​By Crop Type: Cereals & Grains vs OthersCereals and grains lead with 52% market share in 2025, fueled by high global demand for staple crops and precision farming adoption.​Fruits and vegetables account for 20%, oilseeds and pulses around 15%, and others like turf and ornamentals make up the remaining portion, supported by sustainable agriculture trends.​By Form: Chelated vs Non-ChelatedChelated micronutrients command 58% share in 2025, preferred for superior bioavailability and efficiency in nutrient uptake under varying soil conditions.​Non-chelated forms hold the balance, offering cost-effective options for large-scale farming in emerging markets.​By Application: Soil vs Foliar vs FertigationSoil application holds the largest share at about 40% in 2025, as the traditional method for direct root absorption in broad-acre farming.​Foliar and fertigation each capture around 21%, gaining traction for rapid deficiency correction and precision delivery via irrigation systems.Purchase this report before year-end and unlock an exclusive 30% discount: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=agricultural-micronutrients-market (Purchase 2 or more Reports and get 50% Discount)Growth Drivers::-Rising Demand for Enhanced Crop Yield – Increasing global population and food demand are pushing farmers to use micronutrients to improve crop quality and productivity.Soil Nutrient Depletion – Continuous cropping and intensive agriculture have depleted essential micronutrients in soils, driving the need for supplementation.Awareness of Balanced Fertilization – Farmers are increasingly adopting precision farming and balanced nutrient management practices to ensure sustainable agriculture.Government Initiatives and Subsidies – Many governments are promoting micronutrient use through policies, subsidies, and awareness programs to boost agricultural output.Technological Advancements – Development of foliar sprays, chelated micronutrients, and nano-fertilizers enhances nutrient absorption, increasing adoption.Shift Towards Sustainable Agriculture – Growing emphasis on eco-friendly practices and reduction of chemical overuse supports the use of targeted micronutrients.Regional Insights:-North America commands the largest share of the Agricultural Micronutrients Market, estimated at around 35% in recent assessments, driven by advanced precision agriculture adoption, extensive row crop farming in the US and Canada, substantial R&D investments by agribusiness giants, and growing awareness of soil deficiencies in corn and soybean belts.​Europe follows as the second-largest region, benefiting from stringent EU fertilizer regulations, high adoption in countries like Germany, France, and the Netherlands, and increasing focus on sustainable farming amid soil nutrient mapping initiatives, though exact shares vary by report amid steady market maturation.​Asia Pacific ranks third in market share, yet exhibits the fastest growth potential with high CAGRs in nations such as China, India, and Indonesia, fueled by massive population-driven food demand, government subsidies for balanced fertilization, rapid soil degradation from intensive cropping, and expanding adoption among smallholder farmers.Speak to Our Analyst and Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/agricultural-micronutrients-market Key Players:-key players are Nutrien Ltd., Nouryon, BASF SE, Coromandel International Limited, Hafia Group, Trade Corporation International, The Mosaic Company, Valagro SpA, Yara International AsA, and Stoller USA, Inc.Key Highlights (Top 5 Key Players) for Automotive logistics Market :Nutrien Ltd. leads as a global fertilizer giant, producing micronutrient-enriched products like zinc and boron blends to boost crop yields and address soil deficiencies worldwide. Their integrated supply chain supports sustainable farming practices across North America and beyond.​Nouryon specializes in chelated micronutrients such as iron, manganese, and zinc, enhancing plant uptake via soil, foliar, or hydroponic applications for higher crop quality and yields. Their fully soluble products integrate with fertilizers and suit soilless cultures effectively.​BASF SE offers innovative micronutrient solutions like chelated zinc and manganese formulations, targeting precise crop nutrition amid Europe's strict regulations and global soil challenges. They drive market growth through R&D in sustainable agriculture technologies.​The Mosaic Company excels in phosphate-based micronutrients, including zinc and boron additives, optimizing nutrient delivery for high-value crops in North America and Asia-Pacific regions. Their focus on efficiency supports precision farming and yield enhancement.​Yara International ASA provides advanced micronutrient fertilizers like YaraAmplix biostimulants, improving nutrient uptake and crop resilience globally, with strong presence in Europe and North America through innovative biological integrations.Unlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription?pratik Conclusion:-The Agricultural Micronutrients Market is witnessing steady growth driven by rising demand for nutrient-enriched crops, precision farming adoption, and sustainable agriculture initiatives. Strategic M&A, product innovations, and focus on efficiency-enhancing micronutrients are strengthening market players’ positions globally, indicating continued expansion and investment opportunities through 2030.Related reports:-1. Agricultural Microbial Market 2. Agricultural Secondary Nutrients Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.