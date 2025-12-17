DHS Slams Sanctuary Politicians for Refusing to Honor ICE Detainer for Criminal Illegal Alien Truck Driver Who Killed American, Charged with Vehicular Homicide

This illegal alien entered the U.S. in 2023 near Lukeville, Arizona, and was released into this country by the Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Washington sanctuary politicians refused to honor a detainer for Kamalpreet Singh, a criminal illegal alien truck driver from India, who caused a fatal multi-vehicle crash. Instead of honoring the ICE arrest detainer, these politicians chose to release this public safety threat back onto America’s roads.

According to local reports, on December 11, Singh failed to decelerate on a freeway in Washington State, striking the rear of another vehicle, pushing it into a third vehicle. The vehicle Singh directly hit caught on fire and the 29-year-old driver, Robert Pearson, died on the scene. Two vehicles were totaled, and one was left with major damage. The roadway was blocked for nearly 7 hours following the crash.

Singh illegally entered the U.S. in 2023 near Lukeville, Arizona, and was released into this country by the Biden administration.

“These demented and dangerous sanctuary policies have deadly consequences," said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. "Robert Pearson would still be alive today if the Biden administration hadn’t released this illegal alien into our country. How many more Americans have to be killed before Democrat politicians start to put the public’s safety ahead of politics?"

In recent months, we’ve seen a disturbing pattern of criminal illegal aliens driving commercial vehicles on American roads, directly threatening public safety and resulting in senseless loss of life.

Earlier this month, ICE lodged a detainer for Juan Hernandez-Santos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who is accused of causing a wreck while driving an 18-wheeler that slammed into another vehicle, causing a six-car pile-up, including with a school bus, on the morning of December 4, 2025, in Lacey, Washington. Local authorities did not honor the ICE detainer due to sanctuary policies, and he was subsequently released from custody.

In November, ICE lodged an arrest detainer for Rajinder Kumar, a criminal illegal alien from India charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangering after he killed two people in Deschutes County, Oregon while driving a semi-truck.

In August, ICE lodged an arrest detainer for a Harjinder Singh, a criminal illegal alien from India, following his arrest for three counts of vehicular homicide while driving a semi-truck in Florida.

In August, ICE arrested Partap Singh, a criminal illegal alien from India, who caused a multi-car pileup while driving a commercial 18-wheeler in the sanctuary state of California. The accident left 5-year-old Dalilah Coleman with critical, life-altering injuries.

In October, ICE lodged an arrest detainer for Jashanpreet Singh, a criminal illegal alien from India, who killed three people in California while driving an 18-wheeler under the influence.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

