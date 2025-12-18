Medi-Gyn Hormone Center Empowers Women in Jeddah with a Transformative Hormone Health Event

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medi-Gyn Hormone Health a Regenerative Center has continued its mission tosupport women’s health across the region, hosting an one of a kind Women’sHormone Health Event – Beyond Menopause Symptoms in Jeddah, SaudiArabia.The gathering brought together women from diverse backgrounds to learnmore about hormones health and how hormones affect our female body as well asshared evidence-based approaches that help women “feel themselves again”.This latest hormone health event follows Medi-Gyn’s successful educationalgatherings in Muscat and Dubai earlier this year, reflecting the Center’s ongoingcommitment to creating safe, engaging space where women can understand theirhormones and how they influence our bodies and take charge of their currentsymptoms and overall health.Empowering Women in JeddahThe Jeddah Hormone Health Event welcomed women seeking clarity about theirhormonal symptoms, menopausal transitions, and overall health-span. Guests hadthe opportunity to learn about how hormonal shifts affect their everyday life — fromsleep and mood to metabolism, cognitive function, and long-term well-ageingstrategy.Discussions focused on:* Hormonal changes at every stage of a woman’s life* PERI-Menopause Symtpoms: Fatigue, mood changes, brain fog, and weightfluctuations* Perimenopause and menopause transitions* Stress and their hormonal impact* The latest science-driven treatment - Bioidentical Hormone Therapy [“BHRT”]* Regenerative and Functional Medicine approaches for womenParticipants also received Medi-Gyn Hormone Balancing Lifestyle Guide and wereadvised how personalised medical programs can support them through symptomsusing natural, scientifically backed methods.Personalised, Root-Cause Healthcare for Every WomanAt the Event, Medi-Gyn Hormone Health Educator highlighted their core beliefthat every woman requires an individual approach based on her symptoms, testresults, medical history and, most importantly, lifestyle.Medi-Gyn’s Integrative Medicine model brings together:* Bioidentical Hormone Therapy* Functional & Regenerative Medicine* Peptide Therapy & Longevity Medicine* Science-backed Supplements & Biohacking Protocols* Women’s Lifestyle & Epigenetic ProgramsThis holistic approach empowers women to not only treat symptoms but understandtheir root causes — ensuring long-term, sustainable individual well-ageing strategy.Leadership MessagesMs. Irina Bond, Founder | CEO | Hormone Health Educator of Medi-GynHormone Center, emphasized:“Jeddah holds a special place in our mission. Women here are curious, open, andeager to truly understand their bodies. Our role is to support every woman — nomatter her age, nationality or background — with science-driven, personalisedhormone and longevity care that gives her the energy, clarity, and confidence shedeserves.” She added:“Our work transcends borders. Women everywhere deserve proper answers,personalised protocols, and compassionate medical guidance — and Medi-Gyn iscommitted to being that support system.”Supporting Women - One Community at a TimeThis Jeddah gathering reaffirmed the importance of female community-basedgathering and learning. Women expressed how valuable it was to finally discuss theirsymptoms openly, without judgment, and receive education rooted in science ratherthan stigma.Medi-Gyn continues to expand its presence across the region, offering events thatgive women the tools and knowledge they need to take control.

