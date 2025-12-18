Medi-Gyn Hormone Center Empowers Women in Jeddah with a Transformative Hormone Health Event
support women’s health across the region, hosting an one of a kind Women’s
Hormone Health Event – Beyond Menopause Symptoms in Jeddah, Saudi
Arabia.
The gathering brought together women from diverse backgrounds to learn
more about hormones health and how hormones affect our female body as well as
shared evidence-based approaches that help women “feel themselves again”.
This latest hormone health event follows Medi-Gyn’s successful educational
gatherings in Muscat and Dubai earlier this year, reflecting the Center’s ongoing
commitment to creating safe, engaging space where women can understand their
hormones and how they influence our bodies and take charge of their current
symptoms and overall health.
Empowering Women in Jeddah
The Jeddah Hormone Health Event welcomed women seeking clarity about their
hormonal symptoms, menopausal transitions, and overall health-span. Guests had
the opportunity to learn about how hormonal shifts affect their everyday life — from
sleep and mood to metabolism, cognitive function, and long-term well-ageing
strategy.
Discussions focused on:
* Hormonal changes at every stage of a woman’s life
* PERI-Menopause Symtpoms: Fatigue, mood changes, brain fog, and weight
fluctuations
* Perimenopause and menopause transitions
* Stress and their hormonal impact
* The latest science-driven treatment - Bioidentical Hormone Therapy [“BHRT”]
* Regenerative and Functional Medicine approaches for women
Participants also received Medi-Gyn Hormone Balancing Lifestyle Guide and were
advised how personalised medical programs can support them through symptoms
using natural, scientifically backed methods.
Personalised, Root-Cause Healthcare for Every Woman
At the Event, Medi-Gyn Hormone Health Educator highlighted their core belief
that every woman requires an individual approach based on her symptoms, test
results, medical history and, most importantly, lifestyle.
Medi-Gyn’s Integrative Medicine model brings together:
* Bioidentical Hormone Therapy
* Functional & Regenerative Medicine
* Peptide Therapy & Longevity Medicine
* Science-backed Supplements & Biohacking Protocols
* Women’s Lifestyle & Epigenetic Programs
This holistic approach empowers women to not only treat symptoms but understand
their root causes — ensuring long-term, sustainable individual well-ageing strategy.
Leadership Messages
Ms. Irina Bond, Founder | CEO | Hormone Health Educator of Medi-Gyn
Hormone Center, emphasized:
“Jeddah holds a special place in our mission. Women here are curious, open, and
eager to truly understand their bodies. Our role is to support every woman — no
matter her age, nationality or background — with science-driven, personalised
hormone and longevity care that gives her the energy, clarity, and confidence she
deserves.” She added:
“Our work transcends borders. Women everywhere deserve proper answers,
personalised protocols, and compassionate medical guidance — and Medi-Gyn is
committed to being that support system.”
Supporting Women - One Community at a Time
This Jeddah gathering reaffirmed the importance of female community-based
gathering and learning. Women expressed how valuable it was to finally discuss their
symptoms openly, without judgment, and receive education rooted in science rather
than stigma.
Medi-Gyn continues to expand its presence across the region, offering events that
give women the tools and knowledge they need to take control.
