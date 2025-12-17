UK & Solar Charts Favorite Keith Eatmon Brings Chart-Topping Soul Hit ‘I Thought About Love’ to U.S. Audiences

Keith Eatmon I Thought About Love Cover

Already a #1 Favorite Overseas, the Soulful Single Builds Momentum with U.S. Listeners

Love isn’t just romance—it’s reflection, growth, and truth. ‘I Thought About Love’ was born from that moment when you realize how deeply love has shaped who you are.” — Keith Eatmon

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent R&B artist Keith Eatmon , known as The Variety Vocalist, is celebrating a powerful wave of international success as his new single “I Thought About Love” debuts with overwhelming listener and radio support, recently reaching #1 on both the Solar Charts and the UK Soul Charts.From its initial release, “I Thought About Love” has drawn immediate attention from soul music tastemakers, radio programmers, and fans worldwide, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about independent R&B releases of the season. The song’s rapid rise to the top of two respected international charts reflects its emotional authenticity, polished production, and broad global appeal.Blending the warmth of classic soul with modern R&B sophistication, “I Thought About Love” offers a timeless sound that resonates deeply with listeners during the season of reflection, romance, and connection. The track’s smooth grooves and heartfelt lyricism have sparked strong engagement across digital platforms and airwaves alike.The single was produced, written, and arranged by Nelson Braxton of the internationally acclaimed Braxton Brothers, delivering rich live instrumentation and refined musicality. Eatmon’s signature velvet-smooth vocals are captured with clarity and intimacy, with vocal recording assistance by Trammell Starks, elevating the record’s polished, radio-ready sound.“This song came from a very honest place,” says Eatmon. “To see it embraced so quickly and reach number one internationally is incredibly humbling. The support has been overwhelming, and I’m grateful for every listener, DJ, and station that believed in this record.”A Buffalo, New York native now based in Atlanta, Keith Eatmon launched his solo career in 2022 with “My Love Is on Fire,” followed by “People Gotta Move” in 2023. His evolving catalog has established him as a standout independent artist blending soul, R&B, and smooth jazz influences. Drawing inspiration from icons such as Stevie Wonder, Gino Vannelli, Bobby Caldwell, and Frankie Beverly & Maze, Eatmon continues to build momentum while honoring the legacy of timeless music.Known for his versatility and emotional delivery, The Variety Vocalist is now gaining increased international attention as “I Thought About Love” cements its place at #1 on both the Solar and UK Soul Charts, marking a defining moment in his artistic journey.“I Thought About Love” is available now on all major streaming platforms.CreditsProduced, Written & Arranged by Nelson Braxton (The Braxton Brothers)Vocal Recording Assistance by Trammell Starks

