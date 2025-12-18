General Freight Trucking Market Overview

The Business Research Company's General Freight Trucking Market Competition Analysis 2025: How Players Are Shaping Growth

Expected to grow to $1539.17 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The General Freight Trucking market is dominated by a mix of global logistics leaders and regional trucking operators. Companies are focusing on fleet modernization, digital logistics solutions, and sustainable transportation initiatives to strengthen market presence and improve operational efficiency. Understanding the competitive landscape is key for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, strategic partnerships, and expansion into emerging markets.

Which Market Player Is Leading the General Freight Trucking Market?

According to our research, DHL Group led global sales in 2023 with a 2% market share. The Supply Chain division of the company partially involved in the general freight trucking market, provides delivery of customized logistics solutions, including warehousing, transport and value-added services, and offers tailored business process outsourcing and marketing communication solutions.

How Concentrated Is the General Freight Trucking Market?

The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 10% of total market revenue in 2023. This level of fragmentation reflects the presence of a large number of small and regional players operating across diverse geographies, catering to varied logistics and transportation needs. Leading vendors such as DHL Group, FedEx Corporation, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., and J.B. Hunt Transport Services maintain their competitive positions through extensive networks, advanced logistics solutions, and strong customer relationships, while smaller firms serve niche markets and specialized freight segments. As demand for efficient, technology-enabled freight services grows, strategic partnerships, digital platform adoption, and operational innovations are expected to further shape the competitive landscape.

Leading companies include:

o DHL Group (2%)

o FedEx Corporation (1%)

o C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (1%)

o J.B. Hunt Transport Services (1%)

o CMA CGM (Ceva Logistics AG) (1%)

o A.P. Moller - Maersk (1%)

o XPO Inc. (1%)

o Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (1%)

o Landstar System, Inc. (0.5%)

o Knight Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (0.5%)

Request a free sample of the General Freight Trucking Market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=2253&type=smp

Which Companies Are Leading Across Different Regions?

North America: Flexport Inc., XPO, Inc., JBT Transport, Pavages J.M. Beaulieu Inc., Les, Schneider National, Kodiak Robotics, Inc., Smart Moves Trucking LLC, Blackmine Outfitters Trucking Ltd., J & S Services Inc., R & C Weare Logging Ltd., N. W. White & Company, Bayshore Transportation System, Inc., Benny Whitehead, Inc., Koleaseco, Inc., Harper Investments, Inc., Pemex Logística, E.P.S. and Frialsa Frigoríficos, S.A. de C.V. are leading companies in this region.

Asia Pacific: Spice Logistics Private Limited, Freight Mart Logistics, Prime Transport Corporation, OM Logistics Limited, UB Freight Australia Pty Ltd, Doyun Logistics Co., Ltd., GKR Transport, Australian Container Freight Services, Jiangsu Kunyue Logistics Co., Ltd., Kunshan Yunda Express Co., Ltd., Changsha Sitong Moving Transport Co., Ltd., Ningbo Jinxing Logistics Co., Ltd., Sichuan Wangcang County Transport Co., Ltd., Shanghai Ruiqiang Logistics Co., Ltd., Beijing Keyun Logistics Co., Ltd., TuSimple Holdings, Inc. and Tianjin Jinshi Wukuang International Logistics Co., Ltd. are leading companies in this region.

Western Europe: Welch’s Transport Ltd, DSV A/S, DB Schenker, InstaFreight GmbH, Haberling, Einride AB, Bolloré Logistics, Simco Trans GmbH, L.V. Overseas S.A., Fixemer Real Estate, Kahmen TransCargo GmbH, Active Freight, MAN Truck & Bus SE, AW Transport & Logistics GmbH, SGL and Livchem Logistics GmbH are leading companies in this region.

Eastern Europe: Scan Global Logistics (SGL), Boekestijn, ROHLIG SUUS Logistics SA, DHL Express, XPO, TNT Express, and Spares are leading companies in this region.

South America: Bravo Serviços Logísticos Ltda, Ic Transportes Ltda, Transportes Transvidal Ltda, Transportes Della Volpe S.A., Liderbras Logística e Transportes Ltda, and Wellfield Services Limitada are leading companies in this region.

What Are the Major Competitive Trends in the Market?

• ERP solutions for the freight trucking is transforming to streamline operations for businesses.

• Example: Truckin Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software (March 2024) assigns unique identities to trucking and logistics industry.

• These innovations make the software accessible to users of all technical skill levels, helping improve operational workflows and enhance resource management effectively.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting to Stay Ahead?

• Launching advanced fleet optimization technologies to improve delivery efficiency and reduce operational costs

• Enhancing partnerships with last-mile delivery providers to expand network reach and service reliability

• Focusing on predictive maintenance and telematics to minimize downtime and ensure vehicle safety

• Leveraging data analytics and cloud-based logistics platforms for real-time tracking and route optimization

Access the detailed General Freight Trucking Market report here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-freight-trucking-global-market-report

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.