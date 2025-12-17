Commissioner Miller Applauds Texas AG Ken Paxton's Xcel Energy Lawsuit

The following statement may be atributed to Commissioner Sid Miller:

"I applaud my friend, Attorney General Ken Paxton, for standing up for Texas farmers and ranchers in the Panhandle. The devastation caused by the Smokehouse Creek Fire was heartbreaking to witness and completely unacceptable. If negligence is proven, Xcel Energy should shoulder the blame and the economic cost. Texas families lost livestock, land, livelihoods, and generations of heritage that can never be replaced.

The time for excuses is over. In response to the costliest agricultural disaster in our state’s history, Texans deserve real accountability, justice, and relief. I have full confidence that Attorney General Ken Paxton will ensure the people of the Panhandle are paid every penny they are still owed and will implement safeguards to ensure a tragedy of this scale never happens again. This lawsuit sends a clear message from the State of Texas to the people of the Panhandle: we have not forgotten you, and we will fight for you."

Read the Texas Attorney General's release here:

https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/news/releases/attorney-general-paxton-sues-electric-company-causing-devastating-smokehouse-creek-fire-led-deaths