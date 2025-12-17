Envu Opens New In2Care® Facility to Scale Nature-Positive Mosquito Management Solutions Globally

(L–R) Envu leaders Ronan Stephens, Global Head of Product Supply; Melanie Nolden, Ph.D., Integration Manager; and Soheil Abed, International Product Manager & Production Supervisor – EMEA, mark the opening of the new In2Care® production facility in Wageningen, NL. Exterior view of the Envu facility in Wageningen, Netherlands, which now houses expanded production capabilities for In2Care® technologies.

Wageningen, Netherlands site expands production capacity for In2Care solutions as global adoption accelerates.

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Envu, a global environmental science company providing forward-thinking innovations that protect and enhance the health of environments around the world, today announced the opening of a new In2Careproduction facility in Wageningen, Netherlands.Built specifically to support growing global demand for nature-positive mosquito management solutions, the new production site expands in-house manufacturing capabilities for the company’s In2Care portfolio and strengthens its ability to reliably supply customers in key markets across the globe. The facility also represents a major milestone in the integration of In2Care, which officially joined Envu in January 2025.Envu employees and leadership celebrated the opening on December 10 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, site tour and equipment demonstrations.How the In2CareMosquito Station WorksThe Envu In2Care Mosquito Station is a targeted mosquito management tool that uses a behavior-led, auto-dissemination process to control nuisance and disease-carrying mosquito species. The station attracts Aedes aegypti and container-breeding Culex mosquitoes and uses their natural movements to distribute two active ingredients — a larvicide and a slow-acting biological fungus — to surrounding breeding sites, including those that are normally hidden or inaccessible to professional operators.The result is broader, longer-lasting protection against mosquito populations linked to illnesses such as Zika, chikungunya, dengue and West Nile virus. The station’s dual-active design helps prevent larvae from developing into adults and kills contaminated adult mosquitoes within a few days — before they can transmit diseases — extending control across multiple mosquito generations.Meeting Global Demand for Nature-Positive InnovationThe In2Care Mosquito Station is sold globally, with strong adoption in the United States, Latin America and markets across Asia. Growing demand for targeted, nature-positive mosquito management technologies has increased the need for consistent and scalable production. The new facility integrates directly into the sales channels Envu uses worldwide to ensure dependable distribution and reliable access for customers.“This new production facility represents a strategic step in strengthening our mosquito management portfolio and reinforces our commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality solutions that protect the spaces society and nature share,” said Gilles Galliou, CEO of Envu. “It also marks important progress in expanding our global operational network and giving more customers access to the In2Care Mosquito Station.”Advancing Next-Generation Mosquito Control Through Expanded ManufacturingThe Wageningen site brings manufacturing and assembly of all the proprietary parts within the In2Mixrefill sachet — the key component within the mosquito station that contains the gauze strip and active ingredients — into a single, modern space with increased operational capacity and improved workflow efficiency.The facility features upgraded equipment and expanded floor space to accommodate future growth. Envu has added five cutting and filling machines, along with two additional carousel systems for high-volume production — investments that will enable the company to double overall manufacturing capacity over time. Production output has already increased by 25 percent in 2025 compared to 2024.“Moving to this new production facility was essential to support our growth,” said Ronan Stephens, Head of Product Supply at Envu. “Our previous site had reached its limits. The expanded space and upgraded equipment give us the ability to scale efficiently, enhance our production expertise and take full ownership of the manufacturing process.”Building a Stronger Foundation for Future GrowthThe Wageningen site is supported by global Product Supply teams at Envu, together with specialized engineering expertise and operational knowledge from former In2Care employees who transitioned into Envu following the acquisition. Their combined experience has been central to the successful launch and scale-up of the new facility.“This milestone reflects the strength of the team that has come together through the In2Care acquisition,” said Laura Jacob, Head of People, Culture and Communication. “The legacy In2Care colleagues have been working side by side with teams across Envu from day one, ensuring a seamless transition. This milestone marks a new chapter for our mosquito management business.”For more information about the In2CareMosquito Station, visit: www.us.envu.com/lawn-and-landscape/lawn/products/in2care About EnvuEnvu was founded in 2022, a company built on years of environmental science experience, for the sole purpose of advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere. Envu offers dedicated services in: Professional Pest Management, Forestry, Ornamentals, Golf, Industrial Vegetation Management, Lawn & Landscape, Mosquito Management, and Range & Pasture. Envu collaborates with customers to design innovative solutions that meet their requirements today and well into the future. The Envu portfolio consists of over 250 trusted and well-known brands. The company employs more than 1,000 people, operates in 100 countries, and has four global innovation hubs. For additional information, visit www.envu.com Contact for media inquiries:Jennifer PooreE-mail: jennifer.poore@envu.comKate HayesE-mail: khayes@hlkagency.comFind more information at www.envu.com Follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/envu Forward-Looking StatementsThis release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Envu management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

