CRICKET AND COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Hong Kong Commonwealth Cricket Cup 2025 raises HK$200,000 to beat childhood cancer

Sir Nicholas Tam (RCSHK Vice Chairman) presents the cheque to Mrs Ois Chan (LLWS Chairman) alongside RCSHK President, Mr Neville Shroff JP, and RCSHK Co-Patron, Mr Andrew Wells Pakistani Consul-General Riaz Ahmed Shaikh and the Team Captain receive the trophy from RCSHK Chairman, Mrs Alexandra Tracy The Australian Team led by Deputy Consul-General Emma Goodwin, ready to compete in the Commonwealth Cricket Cup

Cricket unites Hong Kong to help children fight cancer as the 2025 Commonwealth Cricket Cup raises HK$200,000 for the Little Life Warrior Society

The Commonwealth Cricket Cup embodies the best of the Commonwealth and Hong Kong — friendship, teamwork, and service. Through RCSHK, we’re showing how sport can unite cultures to create real change” — Sir Nicholas Tam, Vice Chairman of RCSHK

HONG KONG, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Royal Commonwealth Society Hong Kong Branch ( RCSHK ) proudly announced that the 2025 Commonwealth Cricket Cup has smashed fundraising records, generating HK$200,000 to support the Little Life Warriors Society in its mission to help children in Hong Kong overcome cancer.Held on Friday 21 November 2025 at the Kowloon Cricket Club, the fast-paced day of cricket and camaraderie brought together teams representing major Commonwealth nations—including Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and the United Kingdom—in a spirit of competition and community.Pakistan clinched victory over India in a thrilling Cup Final, while New Zealand triumphed over South Africa to seize the Plate Final. South African all-rounder Matt Rosslee took home the tournament’s MVP Award for his exceptional skill with both bat and ball.Adding a diplomatic edge to the event, Australian Deputy Consul-General Emma Goodwin and British Deputy Consul-General James Knight swapped suits for cricket whites, captaining their respective teams in the tournament—a gesture underscoring the Commonwealth’s shared spirit of friendship and fair play.As the sun set, over 100 guests gathered for a Poolside Charity Dinner and Auction at the club, attended by the Consuls-General and Deputy Consuls-General of Australia, Bangladesh, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Their generosity—along with the vital support of sponsors including the Title Sponsor, St James Place, the Venue Sponsor, Kowloon Cricket Club, Ben Delo, Artyzen Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels, Grand Hyatt Macau, Proverse Hong Kong, and The Hari Hong Kong — made the record-breaking donation possible.The donation cheque was later presented by Sir Nicholas Tam, Vice Chairman of RCSHK, to Mrs. Ois Chan, Chairman of the Little Life Warriors Society, at the RCSHK Christmas Party at The Helena May on 10 December 2025.“The Commonwealth Cricket Cup continues to unite cultures while doing good,” said Sir Nicholas Tam. “This year’s record-breaking contribution proves the power of cricket—and community—to change lives. We’re deeply grateful to our sponsors, players, and supporters whose generosity makes this event possible.”About the Commonwealth Cricket CupNow in its eighth year, the Commonwealth Cricket Cup has become one of Hong Kong’s most meaningful sporting traditions, blending athletic passion, international friendship, and philanthropy. Since its launch in 2018, it has raised several hundred thousand dollars for local charities, including the Hong Kong Epilepsy Society, ImpactHK, and Integrated Brilliant Education.The annual tournament supports the Commonwealth’s Peace at the Crease initiative—using cricket to foster peace, cooperation, and shared purpose between nations.About the Royal Commonwealth Society Hong Kong BranchFounded in 1983, the Royal Commonwealth Society Hong Kong Branch connects Commonwealth citizens through cultural exchange, charitable action, and advocacy for the Commonwealth’s values of diversity, tolerance, and international cooperation.The Commonwealth of Nations is a voluntary association of 56 independent nations linked by shared history, language, and values—strengthening global trade and cooperation through what economists call the “Commonwealth Advantage.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.