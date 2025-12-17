Power Of The Plate Conference Unites Global Leaders To Reimagine Food, Health, and Planetary Wellbeing

Power Of The Plate - A Conference Presented by The Plantrician Project

Rooted in science and purpose, the Power Of The Plate Conference illuminates how the food on your plate connects to climate stability and disease prevention.

Power Of The Plate will serve as a catalyst for uniting the medical, agricultural, and policy sectors in one shared vision for a healthier planet and population.” — Scott Stoll, MD, FABPMR

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Plantrician Project proudly announces the inaugural Power Of The Plate Conference, a groundbreaking gathering uniting scientists, clinicians, farmers, policymakers, innovators, and changemakers to explore how the power of food can transform human and planetary health.Our Legacy: From PBNHC to the Power Of The PlateFor over a decade, The Plantrician Project’s flagship International Plant-Based Nutrition Healthcare Conference (PBNHC) has served as the premier medical education event advancing the science and clinical application of nutrition in disease prevention and reversal. Building on this legacy, the Power Of The Plate Conference represents the next evolution - a global convergence that expands the conversation from patient care to planetary care.Rooted in science and driven by purpose, the Power Of The Plate Conference will illuminate how the decisions made at the plate connect to soil regeneration, climate stability, disease prevention, and community resilience. It embodies The Plantrician Project’s mission to educate, equip, and empower healthcare professionals and thought leaders as the scientific voice of a movement redefining the future of food, health, and sustainability.“The plate is not only where nourishment begins—it’s where systems converge,” said Scott Stoll, MD, FABPMR, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of The Plantrician Project. “What we eat affects everything from chronic disease to carbon emissions. Power Of The Plate will serve as a catalyst for uniting the medical, agricultural, and policy sectors in one shared vision for a healthier planet and population.”A New Era of CollaborationThe Power Of The Plate Conference builds upon insights from the white paper "The Power of the Plate: The Case for Regenerative Organic Agriculture in Improving Human Health" that was developed in partnership with the Rodale Institute. Expanding on that foundation, the conference brings together leaders across disciplines to connect clinical nutrition with food production, policy, culture, and sustainability.Participants will engage in dynamic sessions focused on:*Core Science - Exploring the evidence behind nutrition, longevity, and disease reversal.*Global Systems & Sustainability - Addressing climate change, soil health, and food policy reform.*Leadership & Culture - Inspiring cross-sector action for a unified, sustainable food future.Attendees will include physicians, dietitians, public health professionals, farmers, sustainability experts, and organizational leaders committed to transforming the global food system.Featured Speakers and EventsThe lineup will feature internationally recognized experts in nutrition science, lifestyle medicine, agriculture, and sustainability including Christopher Gardner, PhD, Dean Sherzai, MD, Ayesha Sherzai, MD, Gemma Newman, and filmmaker Kip Andersen. Keynote and panel discussions will examine topics ranging from chronic disease prevention and food equity to soil microbiome restoration and climate-resilient farming. Interactive workshops and culinary demonstrations will bring the science of regenerative nutrition to life—turning evidence into actionable change.“Our collective health depends on the health of our soil, our food, and our communities,” said Michelle Loy, MD. “Power Of The Plate will bridge the gap between what we know and what we do—transforming evidence into impact.”Learn more and register at: https://poweroftheplate.org/registration Conference Details:Dates: May 14 - 17, 2026Location: Loews Coronado Bay Resort, San Diego, CaliforniaContinuing Education: Accredited CME and CE credits availablePresented by: The Plantrician Project

The Power of the Plate: A Movement for Human and Planetary Healing with Dr. Scott Stoll

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.