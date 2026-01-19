EnviroPro 360 Adds New Allergen Testing Services for Augusta Area Residential & Business Customers

Air allergen sampling to discover contaminants

EnviroPro 360 Becomes the First Local Business in the CSRA to Offer Comprehensive Microbial and Allergen Testing for Home and Businesses

These tests give homeowners, businesses, and healthcare facilities a level of insight that simply hasn’t been available in the CSRA until now.” — Joseph Galpin, Owner of EnviroPro 360

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EnviroPro 360, a leading environmental testing company serving the Central Savannah River Area, announced today a major expansion of its services with the launch of advanced microbial and allergen testing panels. With this rollout, EnviroPro 360 becomes the only provider in the CSRA offering such a full suite of diagnostic tools for residential, commercial, and healthcare environments.

The timing is significant. Many local properties are still experiencing lingering air quality concerns tied to Hurricane Helene repairs. Meanwhile, Augusta ranked the 12th worst city in the United States in 2025 for seasonal allergies, highlighting the growing need for deeper, science-based evaluation of indoor environments; especially as spring allergens spike each year.

EnviroPro 360’s new testing suite includes:

* Air Allergen Testing – Identifies indoor pollens, plant matter, animal or insect cells, and non-biological fibers such as fiberglass and synthetic particulates.

ERMI (Environmental Relative Moldiness Index) – A 36-species DNA-based analysis developed by the U.S. EPA to assess mold burden in homes and buildings affected by water damage.

* ARMI (American Relative Moldiness Index) – A streamlined 13-species mold index designed for evaluating water-damaged environments.

* PCR Comprehensive Nosocomial Panel – Advanced fungal screening used by hospitals and healthcare facilities to monitor indoor air quality and detect potential pathogenic contamination.

* Additional PCR Screenings – Expanded molecular testing options for deeper microbial analysis.

* Dust Characterization – Non-biological testing to identify fibers and particulates in surface dust.

“These tests give homeowners, businesses, and healthcare facilities a level of insight that simply hasn’t been available in the CSRA until now,” said Joseph Galpin, Owner of EnviroPro 360. “Whether someone is dealing with stubborn allergy symptoms, navigating post-storm repairs, or ensuring a safe environment for patients or employees, they deserve clear answers. We’re proud to bring these advanced tools to our community.”

By adding these new diagnostic capabilities, EnviroPro 360 is expanding its ability to support the region’s diverse indoor environments—from busy workplaces and healthcare facilities to aging homes—each with its own unique air quality challenges.

About EnviroPro 360

EnviroPro 360 is a trusted environmental testing company based in Augusta, Georgia, serving the Central Savannah River Area and beyond. We specialize in asbestos, lead, radon, and mold testing; providing clear, unbiased results without offering removal or remediation services. Our independent approach ensures honest reporting and reliable insight for homeowners, businesses, and contractors. With over 20 years of experience, EnviroPro 360 is dedicated to helping communities make informed decisions about the safety of their environments. Learn more at enviropro360.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.