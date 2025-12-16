Cardiology care with heart: Meet a VA nurse

VA knows that excellence in nursing is critical to the delivery of high-quality health care to our Veterans, so it’s unsurprising that we should find Cardiology Care Coordinator Ingra Wesbey, RN, elevating the standard of care each day at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center (VAMC). A recipient of the DAISY Award this past summer, Nurse Wesbey was nominated due to her continuous compassion, clinical excellence, and dedication to her patients. Read on to learn about Nurse Wesbey’s nursing journey and how you can join her in having a positive impact on the lives of those who served.

What led you to nursing?

“I got interested in nursing after I did a career test and was inspired by some family members who had been sick. At first, I felt very discouraged and was actually told that I wouldn’t be able to finish my degree because I was working full-time and taking care of two small kids. It took me six years to get through school, but I did it, and I did it with honors.”

Can you walk us through your typical day?

“I work as a cardiology care coordinator, so I schedule patients for cardiac procedures and triage calls. I’m the bridge between doctors and patients; I spend time educating patients about their medications and what to expect during and after procedures. If someone is having a really hard time, I’m there. I’ve spent 30-40 minutes on the phone with patients just being an ear.”

How does VA support you in getting your job done, and done well?

“I have fantastic managers and fantastic co-workers. We’ve dealt with large issues together, and we’ve really grown into the cardiology department we are today. We’re just here to get the job done correctly for our Veterans.”

Can you share a Veteran care experience that inspired you?

“I have a lot of wonderful Veterans and stories! You can see the bond with the Veterans anytime you’re in the building. I had a wonderful gentleman who volunteers here and he was really struggling with atrial fibrillation (AFib). He was told that his appointment was going to be months out, and he was feeling really frustrated. He came to talk to me, and I was not only able to educate him on his AFib, but also get him an earlier appointment. Every time I talked to him after that, he was just so thankful.”

What clinical innovations do you use on the job?

“We use a few, but I am most proud of the WATCHMAN program here. The WATCHMAN is a left atrial appendage closure device that reduces the risk of stroke, allowing Veterans to get off of blood thinners. Our Veterans are so excited for this!”

What advice would you give to a nurse thinking of applying to VA?

“I would tell them to bring their A-game. We’re all about learning and improving at VA. We want to continually move VA into the future and give the best care to our Veterans.”

Work at VA

If you’re All About Veterans like Nurse Wesbey, consider a rewarding career at VA. Read more of Nurse Wesbey’s interview on VA Careers.