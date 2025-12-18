Alysio Announces Live AI Prompting Competition for GTM Leaders with Cash Prizes

Alysio Co-Founders Ryan Harris and Aaron McReynolds

Virtual event on January 7 teaches Sales and Revenue professionals how to fully harness the power of LLMs, with charity match benefiting Feeding America.

AI isn’t replacing great GTM leaders and sellers, but those who can prompt well will replace those who can’t. This masterclass turns prompting into a real, repeatable skill.” — Aaron McReynolds, Alysio Co-Founder & CEO

SALT LAKE CITY , UT, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alysio, the AI-native platform built specifically for Go-To-Market (GTM) teams, is hosting a live masterclass in go-to-market prompting.This is no ordinary webinar. The session will teach key strategies for revenue and sales leaders to learn how to harness the full power of LLMs with the most effective prompts. At the end of the session, participants will compete to submit the best prompts, and winners will take home cash prizes: $300 for first place, $200 for second, and $100 for third place.In the spirit of community during the winter holiday season, Alysio has also committed to a charity match for every prize awarded. For every dollar won by a participant, Alysio will donate an equivalent amount to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. Participants will be upskilling for the AI era while also contributing to an important cause.With AI becoming a critical component of today’s GTM stack, the ability to prompt effectively is becoming a required skill for sales and revenue leaders and their teams. The masterclass, led by Alysio Co-Founder Ryan Harris, who is a Certified Prompt Engineer, and Alysio Head of Partnerships and Ops Mason McMullin, will help GTM leaders and their teams to move from theory into practice as they incrementally integrate AI into their GTM workflows.The masterclass will be taught using Alysio, but participants can apply what they learn about prompting to the use of any LLM."AI isn’t replacing great GTM leaders and sellers, but those who can prompt well will replace those who can’t,” said Aaron McReynolds, Co-Founder and CEO of Alysio. “This masterclass turns prompting into a real, repeatable skill, and we love that the competition format makes it practical, fun, and impactful with every prize matched to support Feeding America."Event Details:Wednesday, January 7, 20263:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PTVirtual (Zoom)Alysio, based in Utah, is known as the AI for GTM. It’s a platform with a chat interface that securely connects to the full GTM stack via MCPs – from CRMs like Salesforce and Hubspot to intelligence tools ranging from ZoomInfo to Apollo.io and Gainsight. It gives GTM leaders and operators the ease-of-use of AI with enterprise-grade security.Alysio is an AI-native platform that unifies data from across the entire GTM stack into a single, secure conversational interface. Unlike traditional BI tools that lock insights behind dashboards, Alysio allows revenue, sales, marketing, & customer success teams to ask questions and write directly back to the CRM in natural language. With enterprise-grade security (SOC II Type 2) and zero-trust architecture, Alysio empowers organizations to stop waiting on reports and start getting real-time revenue and sales intelligence. For more information, visit www.alysio.ai

