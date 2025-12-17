EarthSTARS.Earth Launches Global Climate SongLAB Creating the World’s First Climate Songbook

EarthSTARS.Earth SongLAB Camp Writing the Climate Songbook for the World Photograph of Chad Richardson and a list of some of his accomplishments including A Los Angeles-based Canadian creator with 30+ global song cuts and 5 years in Broadway's RENT. Former head of SOCAN Los Angeles, supporting artists Inciuding Drake, SOCAN Th Jeannette Barcelos Kravitz Founder EarthSTARS.earth Quick Bio

Grammy-level artists, Gen Z climate voices, and global partners unite to create a Climate Songbook ahead of Earth Day 2026

Every movement in history has had a soundtrack,” said Jeannette Barcelo Kravitz, Founder of EarthSTARS.earth. “This generation deserves one rooted in responsibility, hope, and action.” — Jeannette Barcelos Kravitz

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy-level artists + Rising Talent Meets Gen Z climate stories, and global partners unite ahead of Earth Day 2026

EarthSTARS.earth, a global climate music and storytelling initiative produced by sponsorKIDS Charities (501(c)(3)), today announced the launch of its public Crowdfundr campaign supporting the EarthSTARS SongLAB 2026—an international songwriting retreat designed to create the world’s first Climate Songbook.

“EarthSTARS is where creativity meets responsibility. We’re proving that music can move hearts—and move people to action.”

The SongLAB will be curated by internationally respected music producer Chad Richardson, Curator Director of EarthSTARS SongLAB, who has produced 31 international songwriting camps with Grammy-nominated and major artists around the world. These proven creative models now converge around one urgent mission: amplifying climate action through music.

EarthSTARS.earth is powered by a strategic alliance with The Pop Movement, a Gen Z-led global climate organization engaging more than 2.5 million youth activists across 130 countries. Youth climate stories gathered through this partnership will spark original songs created during the SongLAB.

Launching during the holiday season, EarthSTARS.earth frames the Climate Songbook as a cultural gift to the planet and its people — an offering of creativity, reflection, and hope as the world looks toward new beginnings and Earth Day 2026

The EarthSTARS SongLAB will take place in Canada ahead of Earth Day 2026, with songs released globally alongside documentary content. The Crowdfundr campaign invites individuals, organizations, and corporate partners to engage directly by supporting music creation, artist residencies, and global distribution.

EarthSTARS.earth welcomes strategic corporate partners seeking meaningful engagement at the intersection of culture, climate action, and global youth leadership.

The link to the crowdfunding campaign is: https://crowdfundr.com/SongLab-2026?ref=cr_cEfvp4

EarthSTARS.Earth Founder Jeannette Barcelos Kravitz and Chad Richardson Creators of SonLAB Climate Songwriting Camp 2026

