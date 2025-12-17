Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Praises Kapena Tequila as Brand Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Award-winning tequila brand announces major expansion plans and invites the public to invest.

Sounds very interesting. I like that you’re approaching tequila the right way — focused on differentiation, price positioning, and scalable distribution” — Kevin O’Leary

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kapena Tequila , the award-winning, Hawai‘i-inspired tequila brand redefining what infused tequila can be, has officially launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine — and it’s already catching the attention of seasoned investors.Kevin O’Leary — the global entrepreneur, investor, and star of Shark Tank known for his disciplined, no-nonsense approach to evaluating businesses — recently shared strong words of support for Kapena’s strategy:“Sounds very interesting. I like that you’re approaching tequila the right way — focused on differentiation, price positioning, and scalable distribution.” — Kevin O’LearyO’Leary, who built and sold one of the largest software companies in the world and now manages multiple investment funds, is known for championing brands with strong fundamentals, unique market positioning, and clear paths to scale. His endorsement underscores what Kapena’s founders and early fans already believe: Kapena is poised to become one of the next breakout premium spirits brands.A Tequila Brand Rooted in Heritage — Elevated by Hawai‘iKapena Tequila begins with hand-selected, 100% Blue Weber Agave grown in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, where each plant matures for 8–10 years before harvest. The result is Kapena Silver, a clean, ultra-smooth tequila that earned a 93-point rating from the Beverage Tasting Institute, validating the brand’s quality at the industry level.From this world-class foundation, Kapena innovates with bold Hawaiʻi-inspired flavors using ingredients sourced directly from the islands:Kapena Li Hing Infused Tequila — crafted with sweet, tangy li hing mui plums beloved across Hawai‘iKapena Hawaiian Chili Infused Tequila — blending locally grown Hawaiian chili peppers into rich reposado tequilaThese expressions merge authentic tequila craft with the flavors and spirit of Hawai‘i, offering something truly unique in a crowded premium tequila market. Invest in a High-Growth Spirits Brand with Island Soul“With Kapena, every detail is intentional — from our agave sourcing to our handcrafted bottles to the flavors inspired by the islands,” said Mike Goto, Founder of Kapena Tequila. “Through StartEngine, we’re opening the doors for investors everywhere to join our mission to share aloha, one pour at a time.”Kapena’s strategically timed crowdfunding campaign gives everyday investors the chance to own equity in a brand built for long-term growth. Funds raised will directly support:Expanding production capacityAccelerating distribution into new marketsStrengthening marketing & brand awarenessDeveloping new Hawai‘i-inspired tequila innovationsKapena also stands out visually — each bottle is hand-forged by skilled glass artisans, with small natural variations that make every bottle as unique as the spirit inside.A Rare Opportunity: Own a Piece of a Rising Tequila BrandThe global tequila market continues to surge, and infused tequila — once niche — has become one of the fastest-growing categories among consumers seeking new flavor experiences. Kapena sits at the intersection of both trends, offering an investment opportunity with cultural depth, premium product quality, and proven consumer appeal.Anyone can invest — not just institutional or venture capital investors.To learn more or become an investor, visit:About Kapena TequilaKapena Tequila is a premium spirits company blending authentic tequila-making heritage from Jalisco, Mexico, with bold flavors inspired by Hawai‘i. From ultra-pure Kapena Silver to infused expressions featuring locally sourced ingredients like li hing mui and Hawaiian chili peppers, Kapena is redefining the infused tequila category with craftsmanship, culture, and unforgettable flavor.About Maverick Brands Maverick Brands, founded by Meghan and Scott Hansen, is a full-service crowdfunding and digital marketing firm specializing in equity crowdfunding campaigns for purpose-driven and American-made companies. With a proven track record helping brands like Nine Line Apparel and others exceed their raise goals, Maverick Brands brings disciplined strategy, storytelling, and performance marketing to every campaign.



