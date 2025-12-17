AdventHealth Named Official Health Care Provider for the 80th Anniversary Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl

Advent Health Named Hula Bowl Partner

Partnership brings medical expertise and community outreach to DeLand’s signature football event.

The Hula Bowl is more than a game — it’s a celebration of teamwork, tradition, and community, AdventHealth’s medical expertise and commitment to whole-person care make them the ideal partner.” — Rachael Logan, Executive Director of the Hula Bowl

DELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When the 2026 Altrua HealthShare Hula Bowl kicks off its 80th anniversary celebration at the City of DeLand’s Spec Martin Stadium on January 10, 2026, AdventHealth will serve as the game’s Official Health Care Provider.Throughout Hula Bowl Week, Jan. 6-10, top collegiate athletes from across the nation will be in DeLand, showcasing their skills for professional scouts from the NFL, CFL, and UFL.As the Official Health Care Provider, AdventHealth’s sports medicine physicians, orthopedic specialists, and certified athletic trainers will provide on-site medical coverage throughout the week, ensuring athletes receive expert support during practices, weigh-ins, and game day.Beyond the sidelines, the collaboration will extend into local outreach. AdventHealth will join Hula Bowl players and coaches for visits to AdventHealth for Children, support Ronald McDonald House families, and participate in recognition events honoring teachers, health care workers, and other neighborhood champions.“Partnering with the Hula Bowl is a special opportunity to care for athletes at the top of their game—it’s about helping them perform well, recover fully, and stay healthy for what’s next,” said Lorenzo Brown, CEO of AdventHealth operations in West Volusia, North Lake and Sumter counties. “The game’s spirit of aloha and commitment to giving back reflect our mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ and help people feel whole.”The Hula Bowl, one of college football’s most historic and prestigious all-star games, will celebrate its 80th anniversary in 2026. The event has long served as a bridge between college and professional football, highlighting excellence on the field while promoting sportsmanship and community connection.National audiences will see the partnership in action through CBS Sports Network coverage, stadium signage, digital platforms, and game-day recognition moments that celebrate those who make a difference in people’s lives every day.Fans can stay updated on Hula Bowl announcements, community programs, and special events by visiting www.hulabowl.com or following @HulaBowl on social media.About the Hula Bowl:Since 1946, the Hula Bowl has showcased the nation’s top collegiate athletes in an annual all-star game recognized for its competitive play, cultural heritage, and commitment to community. The game continues to serve as a vital platform for players aspiring to reach the professional level while celebrating the enduring values of integrity, tradition, and aloha.About AdventHealth:AdventHealth is a connected network of care that helps people feel whole – body, mind and spirit. More than 100,000 team members across a national footprint provide whole-person care for millions of people annually through more than 2,000 care sites that include hospitals, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient clinics, home health agencies, hospice centers, the AdventHealth app and more. Our wholistic approach to improving the health and prosperity of our communities is inspired by our mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ.

