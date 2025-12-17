Nada Joins Coalition for Home Equity Partnership as Fourth Originator Member

Nada Finance

Company aligns with industry leaders to support responsible standards, consumer protection, regulatory clarity, and long-term growth of shared equity products

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nada Holdings, Inc. (“Nada”), a financial technology company helping homeowners access and manage home equity across every stage of homeownership, today announced that it has joined the Coalition for Home Equity Partnership (CHEP) as a Premier Industry Member. With this addition, Nada becomes the fourth home equity agreement originator to join CHEP, alongside founding members Hometap Equity Partners, Point Digital Finance, and Unlock Technologies.

CHEP is a national nonprofit association focused on advancing best practices, education, and constructive engagement with policymakers as shared equity products — also known as home equity agreements or home equity investments — continue to scale across the U.S.

Nada’s decision to join CHEP reflects its focus on promoting best practices, transparency, and consumer understanding as it expands access to its Home Equity Agreement (HEA) offering. Through the coalition, Nada will collaborate with industry peers to help establish standards that protect homeowners and support the responsible, long-term growth of shared equity products.

“As shared equity products move from early adoption toward broader institutional participation, alignment around standards and transparency becomes essential,” said John Green, Founder and COO of Nada. “Joining CHEP is a natural step for us. We believe that long-term scale comes from trust — with homeowners, regulators, and capital partners — and that trust is built through thoughtful governance and industry collaboration.”

Cliff Andrews, President of the Coalition for Home Equity Partnership, said Nada’s participation strengthens the coalition’s efforts as shared equity continues to mature.

“Nada’s decision to join CHEP reflects a commitment to responsible product design and consumer protection,” Andrews said. “As interest in shared equity products grows among homeowners and policymakers, participation from originators focused on transparency and long-term market integrity is critical. We’re pleased to welcome Nada into the coalition.”

Shared equity products allow homeowners to access a portion of their home equity without monthly debt payments or interest, offering an alternative to traditional credit options at a time when many homeowners across the country face unprecedented financial challenges. As these products gain broader adoption, Nada’s participation in CHEP reflects its commitment to advancing clear standards, consumer education, and appropriate frameworks that support the responsible, sustainable growth of the market.

About Nada

Nada is a financial technology company providing homeowners access to their home equity through innovative financial products and an integrated homeowner finance platform. Its flagship Home Equity Agreement (HEA) offers homeowners a debt-free way to unlock their equity, and the company is currently available across 14 states, with additional markets coming soon.



Backed by leading investors including LiveOak Venture Partners, Interlock Partners, and Nomura Strategic Ventures, Nada’s mission is to create products that deliver flexibility, financial freedom, and long-term value for homeowners.

Learn more at www.nada.co and www.homeshares.co.

—

About The Coalition for Home Equity Partnership

The Coalition for Home Equity Partnership (CHEP) is a collective of financial services companies that offer flexible ways to tap home equity. The association is dedicated to the protection and promotion of the shared equity product industry with a focus on education, advocacy and marketplace innovation that improves homeowners’ financial lives. For more information, visit homeequitypartnership.org.

—

Nada’s Media Contact: media@nada.co | www.nada.co

