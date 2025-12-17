Personal Hour Pilates

From an Ohio garage to a national brand, PersonalHour celebrates 4 years, 10K+ reformers, 250+ studios, $20M+ sales, unveiling the first AI Pilates reformer.

Personal Hour started with one reformer built with care. Four years later, we’re still driven by the same purpose: build reformers people can trust for their health, studios, and future.” — Nadia Yacoub, Founder & CEO, Personal Hour Pilates

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Personal Hour Pilates is celebrating four years since the creation of its very first Pilates reformer, marking a remarkable growth story in the U.S. wellness and fitness industry. What began in a small Ohio garage has evolved into one of the fastest‑moving Pilates reformer brands in the country, trusted by studios, instructors, and home users nationwide.In just four years, Personal Hour has sold over 10,000 Pilates reformers, supplied more than 250 Pilates studios across the United States, and surpassed $20 million in total revenue. The brand has also earned an A+ accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and maintains a strong 4.4 Trustpilot rating, reflecting consistent customer satisfaction and trust.Founded by Nadia Yacoub, a technology leader with a background in building and scaling complex consumer products, Personal Hour was created with a clear mission: to make Pilates more accessible without compromising quality, safety, or innovation. Nadia’s tech‑driven mindset introduced systems thinking, rapid iteration, and customer‑centric design into an industry that had long moved slowly.“Personal Hour was never about selling equipment,” says Yacoub. “It was about building reformers people could truly trust—reformers that support long‑term health, studios, and real human movement.”As demand grew, Personal Hour expanded beyond Ohio to serve studios and customers nationwide while maintaining strict engineering standards and quality controls. Today, the brand is widely recognized in Personal Hour reviews as one of the best Pilates reformer options in the U.S., known for durability, thoughtful design, and responsive customer support.A key driver of the company’s growth has been its multidisciplinary leadership team. Joseph Shomali, coming from the gaming industry, joined to lead growth and innovation with a fresh perspective—bringing engagement, motivation, and user experience principles into Pilates. His approach focuses on making Pilates more intuitive and engaging, helping people stay consistent and connected to their health.Operational excellence has also played a central role. Under the leadership of Osama, Personal Hour’s Support and Operations Manager, the company has built a reputation for human‑centered customer service. From pre‑purchase guidance to post‑delivery support, Personal Hour prioritizes clarity, transparency, and long‑term relationships.As the brand has grown, so have its challenges. Personal Hour has seen an increase in imitation products and unauthorized sellers attempting to replicate its designs—particularly its popular Janet reformer line. The company reports receiving frequent calls from customers who believed they purchased a Personal Hour reformer, only to later discover it was a copy.Personal Hour strongly advises customers to purchase reformers directly from Personal Hour to ensure authenticity, safety, warranty coverage, and support. While look‑alike machines may appear similar, they often fall short of engineering, material, and safety standards.Looking ahead, Personal Hour is preparing to unveil its most ambitious innovation yet. In January, the company will announce the world’s first Pilates reformer with a Personal AI Trainer, a breakthrough designed to guide users, personalize workouts, and elevate both home and studio Pilates experiences.The announcement will take place at Personal Hour’s headquarters and showroom in Dublin, Ohio, where the company will host a 4‑Year Anniversary event for the Pilates community.Pilates remains at the heart of Personal Hour’s mission. As a low‑impact, highly adaptable form of movement, Pilates supports strength, flexibility, balance, and mental focus for people of all ages and fitness levels. Personal Hour believes that investing in high‑quality equipment is an investment in long‑term health, not trends.Four years after its first reformer was built by hand in an Ohio garage, Personal Hour continues to shape the future of Pilates—where innovation, trust, and human care move together.About Personal Hour PilatesPersonal Hour Pilates is a U.S.-based Pilates reformer brand known for innovation, quality engineering, and customer trust. Serving studios and home users nationwide, Personal Hour is committed to making Pilates accessible, intelligent, and built to last.

Coming soon new AI app

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.