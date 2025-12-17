Vitamin Therapy Demand Surges in Bali as Travelers Embrace a New Travel Wellness Hack

mobile iv appointment Uluwatu - hangover lounge bali

Rising demand for vitamin therapy sees travelers turn to IV hydration for energy, immunity and hangover recovery, as Hangover Lounge Bali nears 10 years.

Many travelers use vitamin therapy to support energy, immunity, and recovery during busy trips,” said Dr Astri Melinda. “It’s a practical way to stay hydrated and feel well while traveling.” — Dr Astri Melinda

KUTA, BALI, INDONESIA, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Demand for vitamin therapy and IV hydration is surging across Bali, as international travelers increasingly seek medically supervised treatments to boost energy levels, support immunity, and recover quickly from long-haul flights, tropical heat, and busy holiday schedules.Once viewed as a niche wellness service, vitamin therapy has rapidly become a mainstream part of the Bali travel experience. Many visitors now describe IV hydration and vitamin infusions as one of the island’s most effective “travel hacks” for maintaining energy, managing dehydration, and maximizing time on holiday.As it approaches its 10-year anniversary, Hangover Lounge Bali reports sustained growth in demand from international travelers and local residents seeking vitamin therapy for energy support, immune health, jet lag recovery, and hangover relief.Operating from its clinic on Sunset Road in Kuta and offering island-wide mobile medical services, Hangover Lounge Bali provides IV hydration and vitamin therapy under the supervision of licensed General Practitioners (GPs). Treatments are administered by trained medical nurses using BPOM-approved medical-grade solutions, with all patients receiving a clinical assessment prior to treatment.“Travel can place a significant physical load on the body, particularly with long flights, heat exposure, late nights, and packed itineraries,” said Dr. Astri Melinda, Medical Director of Hangover Lounge Bali. “Vitamin therapy allows us to support travelers who want to feel energized, hydrated, and well throughout their stay. Whether it’s boosting energy, supporting immune function, or recovering from dehydration and hangovers, these treatments are increasingly being incorporated into modern travel routines.”From Wellness Trend to Bali Travel StapleVitamin therapy has evolved from a wellness trend into a routine travel service for many Bali visitors. Treatments are commonly used to support energy levels, immune function, hydration, jet lag recovery, and hangover relief, particularly among travelers balancing beach clubs, fitness activities, sightseeing, and nightlife.Hangover Lounge Bali offers both in-clinic and mobile IV therapy , allowing patients to receive treatment either at the clinic or in the comfort of their hotel, villa, or private residence. Mobile services are available across Kuta, Seminyak, Canggu, Sanur, Uluwatu, Jimbaran, Nusa Dua, and surrounding areas.In addition to vitamin therapy, the clinic supports travelers experiencing common travel-related conditions such as dehydration, fatigue, and food poisoning (Bali Belly). Services may include oral and injectable medications, medical certificates for travel insurance claims, and follow-up medical care when required.A Decade of Patient Trust and Strong Australian FollowingFounded nearly a decade ago, Hangover Lounge Bali has built a strong reputation through consistent clinical standards, responsive care, and clear communication. The clinic has received over 1,300 five-star reviews across online platforms and has grown a social media community of more than 85,000 followers, the majority of whom are Australian travelers.The strong Australian following reflects Bali’s ongoing popularity as a destination for Australians and the growing demand for convenient, medically supervised wellness services while traveling abroad.About Hangover Lounge BaliHangover Lounge Bali is a Bali-based medical wellness provider specializing in IV hydration therapy, vitamin infusions, and mobile medical services. Operating in partnership with licensed doctors and nurses, the clinic serves both international visitors and local residents seeking safe, clinically supervised wellness support.Contact InformationHangover Lounge BaliAddress: Jl. Sunset Road No. 27B, Kuta, BaliWebsite: https://www.hangoverloungebali.com Email: info@hangoverloungebali.com

