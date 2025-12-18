Spoken Word Poet Marc Marcel’s BLACK SHAMAN: From Near-Death to Grammy Nomination

Grammy Nominee, Marc Marcel

A spoken word album born from trauma, betrayal, and rebirth earns Grammy Nomination for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visionary spoken word poet and consciousness architect Marc Marcel transforms trauma into transcendence with his 21st album, BLACK SHAMAN, now Grammy-nominated for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.The project was written in the aftermath of Marcel’s near-death experience aboard United Flight 328, when a commercial airliner engine exploded mid-air and was forced into an emergency landing in Denver. What could have been an ending became a resurrection—a turning point that birthed BLACK SHAMAN, a poetic odyssey of survival, heartbreak, and spiritual renewal.“This album was written from the ashes,” says Marcel. “I didn’t just survive that plane. I survived myself — the betrayal, the heartbreak, the illusions. BLACK SHAMAN is what came after the fire.”Written across multiple states of consciousness, from deep introspection to psychedelic ceremony, BLACK SHAMAN blurs the line between poetry and prophecy. Marcel channels his experiences through vivid soundscapes that oscillate between vulnerability and revelation, merging modern existentialism with ancient mysticism.BLACK SHAMAN is a compilation of original works written and performed by Marc Marcel with special guest features. The works include “The Poet” – Grammy-submitted for Song of the Year, a reincarnated reflection on art, identity, and mortality, “No More Gurus” – A rejection of performative spirituality and the commercialization of enlightenment, “Through Lifetimes” – A cosmic love story that stretches across incarnations and galaxies, and “God’s Poem” – A message received during a 5-MEO DMT ceremony, echoing the voice of creation itself.The album features and is co-produced by Grammy Award Winner - Septimius the Great, along with Scooby Trillion, who also served as a co-producer alongside The Intangible, bringing together a transcendent blend of lyricism, rhythm, and energy that expands spoken word into new territory. Each poem captures a stage of metamorphosis.Marcel’s art is shaped by extraordinary real-life events. As a child, Marcel was diagnosed with dyslexia. Determined to overcome this challenge, Marcel defied every expectation of what language would allow him to do through his zeal for writing and performing. As an adult, he continuously redefines it from life challenges like being jailed on Christmas in Mexico for trespassing on the Mayan ruins to surviving an exploding airplane. Both of these experiences became catalysts for creative awakening for Marcel. His work now stands at the intersection of poetry, psychedelics, and exploration of the depths of consciousness.Beyond the album, Marcel continues to expand the universe of his artistry through GURUS, an animated series blending humor and philosophy through the lens of historical icons; Cosmidelic Download, a viral podcast where he explores metaphysics, AI, and higher states of awareness; and non-fiction works including "The Book that Doesn’t Even Matter," "My Time here with People," "How to Talk to AI," and "How to Prepare to Meet God."Marc Marcel is a Grammy-nominated spoken word artist, author, and psychonaut whose work fuses mysticism, consciousness, and philosophy into poetic performance. A Baltimore native and dyslexic visionary, he has performed at Harvard, Yale, and the Smithsonian’s 2009 Peace Ball for President Obama, and has been featured globally for his explorations into metaphysics and creativity. His production company, Cosmidelic Productions, continues to merge art, animation, and spiritual thought into the evolution of consciousness culture.Now with over 20 spoken-word albums, 5 books, and performances in 150-plus cities across 8 countries, Marc Marcel has evolved into one of the most prolific and spiritually fearless poets of his generation."BLACK SHAMAN isn’t about the poetry,” Marcel says. “It’s about what happens when you stop running from yourself and become your own medicine.”Listen to BLACK SHAMAN on major streaming outlets here For Booking Requests:Septimius The GreatManagementE: info@septimiusthegreat.com

