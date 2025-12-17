Zayed Authority for People of Determination Sets Guinness World Record with Arts Installation on Hidden Disabilities

An international adjudicator from Guinness World Records awards His Excellency and artists from the Zayed Authority

A record-breaking public art installation featuring ribbons in Abu Dhabi is using visibility itself to draw attention to disabilities that are often unseen.

Through this record-setting installation, we wanted to create something impossible to ignore — a public reminder that understanding and inclusion begin with awareness.” — His Excellency Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan

ABU DHABI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an effort to make the invisible visible, the Zayed Authority for People of Determination has set a new Guinness World Record by creating a 663-meter visual art installation designed to raise awareness of hidden disabilities. The installation — the world’s longest chain of hanging ribbons — is composed of 1,300 handcrafted pieces created by People of Determination, the UAE’s official term honoring individuals with disabilities.The record was officially recognized by Guinness World Records in the presence of an international adjudicator. Beyond the achievement itself, the installation delivers a global message about inclusion and recognition for individuals living with disabilities that are not immediately apparent.The announcement was made during the fifth Family Forum , attended by families, national partners, and participating organizations, marking a moment that combined artistic expression with social impact.The ribbon installation features the Sunflower symbol, which is internationally recognized as a sign of support for individuals with hidden disabilities, including neurological, sensory, and chronic conditions. By placing the symbol at the center of a large-scale public artwork, the initiative aims to deepen public understanding, reduce stigma, and encourage more inclusive and accommodating environments.The project was developed and implemented at the Zayed Authority’s Innovation Center, where People of Determination participated in designing, crafting, assembling, and installing the ribbons, transforming creative expression into a globally recognized achievement.The initiative was supported by 13 national entities that contributed to production, logistics, and community engagement. The collaboration highlights the role of cross-sector partnerships in advancing social inclusion and turning local initiatives into projects with global reach.His Excellency Abdullah Abdulalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, said the achievement reflects the UAE’s national commitment to empowerment and inclusion.“Many people live with disabilities that are not immediately visible, yet the challenges they face are very real,” His Excellency said. “Through this record-setting installation, we wanted to create something impossible to ignore — a public reminder that understanding and inclusion begin with awareness. When society learns to see hidden disabilities, it can begin to reduce stigma and create more supportive environments.”The Zayed Authority reaffirmed its commitment to launching innovative initiatives that elevate the role of People of Determination, strengthen public awareness, and promote inclusive practices across institutions and communities.The record-setting installation drew strong engagement from families and community members, reinforcing the Authority’s role in advancing awareness of hidden disabilities and embedding inclusion into everyday social and institutional life.

