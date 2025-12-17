“Friends of Kid Curry” Reexamines the Final Years of a Notorious Wild West Outlaw Frank S. Hecker Book Cover Mockup

Friends of Kid Curry explores the human cost of outlaw life, showing how a fading frontier forced communities to confront justice, loyalty, and survival” — Frank S. Hecker

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Authors Cecil Picard Slafter and Frank S. Hecker announce the release of Friends of Kid Curry , a historically grounded narrative exploring the final years of Harvey Logan, known as Kid Curry—one of the most feared figures of the American Wild West Set during a period when the open frontier was rapidly giving way to modern systems of law enforcement, the book examines the tension between outlaw survival and the rise of organized justice. Drawing on documented events and regional history, Friends of Kid Curry presents a nuanced portrayal of lawmen, ranch families, doctors, and communities forced to navigate fear, loyalty, and moral responsibility.“This book is not about glorifying violence,” said co-author Frank S. Hecker. “It is about understanding the human decisions made at a time when the frontier—and its freedoms—were disappearing.”Rather than romanticizing outlaw life, the narrative positions Kid Curry as a product of a changing America, shaped by circumstance, consequence, and an unforgiving environment. Through vivid storytelling and careful historical context, the book offers insight into the social and cultural realities of the late 19th and early 20th centuries. “The story of Kid Curry reflects a turning point in American history,” said Slafter. “It reveals how individuals and communities struggled as the Old West gave way to modern order.”Friends of Kid Curry is available in print and digital formats worldwide.About Author:Frank S. Hecker is a former U.S. Navy fighter pilot and TOPGUN graduate whose writing is informed by firsthand experience in high-pressure operational environments. He brings a disciplined, research-driven approach to both nonfiction aviation memoirs and historically grounded narratives of the American frontier. His work emphasizes realism over mythology, focusing on the human decisions and consequences behind historically significant events.Book Details:Title: Friends of Kid CurryAuthors: Cecil Picard Slafter & Frank S. HeckerGenre: Historical Narrative / American WestFormats: Print & Digital (Global Availability)Publication Year: 2025Media Contact & Review Copies

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.