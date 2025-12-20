SST Smart Systems Technologies Partners in 2026 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Local technology expertise supports a national mission to end childhood cancer through partnership with St. Jude

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Systems Technologies (SST) is proud to partner in the 2026 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Glendale, Arizona, helping support the life-saving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital The Dream Home, located in the Icon at Thunderbird neighborhood, is being built and donated by Woodside Homes and will be awarded through a ticketed giveaway beginning February 25, 2026. Tickets cost $100 and grant eligibility to win the home as well as several high-value secondary prizes.SST, Smart Systems Technologies, was honored to support this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway as a contributing partner. The company's Tempe and Tucson teams provided low-voltage wiring to support all technology systems in the home, assisted with on-site efforts throughout the build, and were featured during live coverage of the event by Arizona's Family."It's truly a blessing to be a part of this. We're thankful to the builder and St Jude's. It speaks volumes to the trades that have come together," said Daniel Mendivil of Smart Systems Technologies.Smart Systems Technologies shared, "We’re honored to support an initiative that helps families in their most difficult moments. St. Jude’s work is extraordinary and reflects the values we stand for as a company."About St. Jude Children's Research HospitalSt. Jude Children's Research Hospital leads the world in understanding, treating, and defeating childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing, or food.About SST Smart Systems TechnologiesSmart Systems Technologies provides home security systems, smart home automation, home theater, and networking solutions throughout Arizona and Southern California. The company is committed not only to innovative technology but also to serving the communities in which it operates.

