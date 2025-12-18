CATI awarded ACCME Accreditation – Rare Intensive Hands-On Training Now Offers CME Credits

Small, hand-on training is the CATI Gold Standard! All participants get 1:1 instruction A group of our fantastic graduates!

Prestigious ACCME accreditation elevates CATI as the gold standard for hands-on aesthetic excellence in New England, enabling providers to earn CME credits.

MYSTIC, CONNECTICUT, CT, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coastal Aesthetic Training Institute (CATI), a premier hands-on training institute for aesthetic injections, today announced its accreditation by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). This achievement enables licensed healthcare professionals to earn Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits while completing CATI's expert-led courses in neuromodulators, dermal fillers, and advanced aesthetic techniques.ACCME accreditation signifies CATI's adherence to the highest standards in educational quality, ensuring programs that bridge professional practice gaps and enhance patient outcomes. Participants in CATI's immersive training – featuring didactic sessions, cadaver anatomy labs , and live model injections – can now fulfill CME requirements alongside building practical skills for a thriving career in aesthetic medicine."This ACCME accreditation is truly a game-changer for anyone stepping into or growing their career in aesthetics," said Jody Collins, Director at Coastal Aesthetic Training Institute. "Now, healthcare providers can get world-class, hands-on training from the best in experts in the industry while earning the CME credits they need. Using cadaver and life models, the amount of one-on-one attention and access to real life training that CATI offers is unmatched in the aesthetic training world. There are no other courses on the East Coast and beyond that offer the amount of intensive training that CATI offers."Located in Mystic, Connecticut, CATI's courses cater to physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered nurses, and other qualified providers. Emphasis is placed on safety, anatomy mastery, complication prevention, and real-world application. The instructors are national leaders in the art and science of aesthetic medicine.The aesthetic medicine sector continues to expand rapidly, with increasing demand for skilled practitioners. CATI's ACCME-accredited programs set the standard for aesthetic medicine safety and quality. Graduates of the CATI program are part of an elite group.For course details, schedules, or enrollment, visit www.coastalaesthetictraining.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.