House of Perfumes Enters North America with Three Distinct Fragrance Lines Aligned to Consumer Trends

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- House of Perfumes , a modern fragrance house, is launching its full portfolio across the United States, Mexico, and Canada through California-based distributor La Mina Direct, marking a major entry into the North American market.The global fragrance market continues to expand rapidly, with industry reports estimating the sector near $77 billion in 2025 and projected to exceed $112 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by personalized fragrance preferences, premiumization, and broader consumer interest in scent as a form of self-expression and identity.According to market intelligence, the U.S. perfume market reached about $9.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $18.6 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of roughly 8%, highlighting strong domestic demand for fragrance products.Rather than presenting a single offering, House of Perfumes was built as a multi-brand house to align with how consumers actually shop today, value-driven but experiential, trend-savvy but quality-focused.The three brands under the House of Perfumes umbrella are: Mahaya — Arabic-inspired oud-centered luxury:Mahaya draws on rich perfumery traditions with modern compositions built around oud and resinous accords, meeting strong global demand for bold, long-lasting scents that blend tradition with contemporary style. John Ashwood — Affordable high-end niche:John Ashwood provides refined, niche-inspired fragrances with aspirational character at accessible price points — perfect for consumers seeking premium quality without luxury pricing.• Louis Olivier — Mass market everyday fragrances:Louis Olivier offers broad-appeal scent profiles ideal for daily wear and gifting, reinforcing fragrance as an accessible, everyday essential for a wide consumer base.La Mina Direct’s established relationships with specialty retailers and wholesalers across North America will support the rollout, allowing House of Perfumes’ brands to reach a variety of channels, from indie boutiques to multi-location sellers.About House of PerfumesHouse of Perfumes is a leading fragrance house from the United Arab Emirates specializing in French, Arabic, and Oriental perfumery. For more than 25 years, the brand has created luxury fragrances using natural oils, globally sourced ingredients, and sustainable production methods. Inspired by rich Arabian perfumery traditions, House of Perfumes blends heritage with modern artistry to create long-lasting, unforgettable scent experiences.

