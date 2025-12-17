Champ’s Pet Kitchen Expands Advisory Board With Retail and Financial Leaders

Steve Moylan joins the Champ's Pet Kitchen Advisory Board, bringing more than 20 years of leadership across brand development, shopper engagement, and end-to-end grocery marketing. Doug Cook joins the Champ's Pet Kitchen Advisory Board, bringing critical insight into building the financial foundation that supports growth at scale.

DANVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Champ’s Pet Kitchen, Inc., a fast-growing grocery-first dog treat brand, today announced the expansion of its Advisory Board with the appointments of Steve Moylan and Doug Cook. The additions strengthen Champ’s leadership bench as the brand prepares to exceed 1,200 stores nationwide in early 2026. By adding advisors with deep expertise in retail marketing, in-store execution, banking relationships, and growth-stage financial strategy, Champ’s is reinforcing the operational and financial foundation needed to scale a national brick-and-mortar brand in the highly competitive pet category.

Moylan brings more than 20 years of leadership across brand development, shopper engagement, and end-to-end grocery marketing, spanning digital, in-store, and integrated campaigns for major food retailers. He most recently served nine years as Executive Director of Marketing for The Save Mart Companies, where he led brand and shopper marketing initiatives across hundreds of stores in Northern California and Nevada. He has also held senior marketing roles at Safeway and Ketchum Communications, driving in-aisle decision-making, strategic partnerships, and health- and wellness-focused programs.

Cook brings more than 25 years of experience in banking and finance, with deep expertise in commercial and private banking, credit strategy, and growth-stage financial planning for operating businesses. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Cobalt Equipment and has held senior leadership roles at First Republic Bank, Wells Fargo Private Bank, and River City Bank. Throughout his career, Cook has advised business owners and executives on capital structure, banking relationships, and financial strategies that enable disciplined, sustainable expansion.

“Champ’s is at a stage where strong retail execution and smart financial planning must move forward together,” said Mike Wickman, owner and president of Champ’s Pet Kitchen. “Steve brings a rare, firsthand understanding of how shoppers make decisions in the grocery aisle and how brands win at the shelf. Doug brings equally critical insight into building the financial foundation that supports growth at scale. We’re thrilled to have both of them advising the business as we continue to expand nationally.”

“I’ve spent my career focused on how brands show up for shoppers in real retail environments,” said Steve Moylan. “Champ’s stands out because the product delivers clear value, the nutrition story is easy to understand, and the team is building the brand with intention. I’m excited to contribute as the company continues to grow its grocery presence.”

“What attracted me to Champ’s is the combination of product clarity, retail momentum, and a thoughtful approach to growth,” said Doug Cook. “The team is building a business with strong fundamentals, and I look forward to supporting their financial strategy as they scale distribution and partnerships.”

Moylan and Cook join existing Advisory Board members and industry veterans Randy Slentz and Dan Benning. Together, the Advisory Board supports Champ’s as it expands retail partnerships, strengthens in-store communication, and meets growing consumer demand for high-quality, transparently labeled dog treats available through everyday grocery channels.

Champ’s momentum is driven by a clear, shelf-ready value proposition: treats made in the USA with a minimum of 26% real, off-the-bone protein, clear, easy-to-understand nutrition labeling, no corn, wheat, or soy, and five distinct recipes formulated to support specific areas of canine health. The brand’s ability to deliver functional, protein-first nutrition at a competitive price per ounce has resonated with both retailers and everyday pet parents navigating the evolving grocery pet aisle.

About Champs Pet Kitchen, Inc.

Champs Pet Kitchen, Inc. is redefining the dog treat aisle with high-protein, transparently labeled, and budget-friendly options for health-conscious pet parents. Made in the USA with clean ingredients, Champ’s recipes deliver a minimum of 26% real protein with functional nutrients to support canine health, making it easy for shoppers to choose treats they can trust. Learn more at www.champspetkitchen.com.

