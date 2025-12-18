'Transforming the Forks to Freedom Corridor: Natchez Begins $24.57 Million Federal Grant Project'

The City of Natchez, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Mississippi Department of Transportation, has announced the launch of the Transforming the Forks to Freedom Corridor project. The project will address infrastructure, and business-lifestyle connectivity needs within the Devereux Drive, St. Catherine, and East Franklin corridors, as well as Downtown areas.

NATCHEZ, MS, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of Natchez , in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Mississippi Department of Transportation, has announced the launch of the Transforming the Forks to Freedom Corridor project. This initiative, funded by a $24,570,000 federal BUILD grant, will address infrastructure, and business-lifestyle connectivity needs within the Devereux Drive, St. Catherine, and East Franklin corridors, as well as Downtown areas.The Forks to Freedom Corridor project builds upon the City’s official 2018 Downtown Master Plan , which reflects both professional planning and extensive community visioning and engagement. The project will improve transportation and pedestrian safety and accessibility; enhance quality of life and aesthetics for residents and visitors; strengthen economic opportunities and tourism; and better connect people to jobs, education, and cultural heritage assets. After an initial application in 2023, Natchez secured full funding in June 2024. No local match is required, ensuring 100 percent federal support.“This is an important step forward in telling our city’s full and amazing story. We will see significant improvements throughout our city—with a special focus on areas that are in dire need of development and opportunity,” said Mayor Dan M. Gibson, 44th Mayor of Natchez. “This project will serve as a catalyst to further propel access to businesses while taking cultural tourism, city gateways, and green spaces to the next level.”The consultant team includes Neel-Schaffer, Inc. (prime consultant), Maptech, Inc., Burns Cooley Dennis, Inc., Coastal Environments, Inc., Eocene Environmental Group, and ANI, LLC (public involvement).Planned Improvements Include:• Pedestrian accessibility upgrades in the Historic Downtown Business District• Commercial corridor mobility improvements along St. Catherine Street, East Franklin Street, and Devereux Drive• Gateway and signage enhancements along Highway 61 on the east side of the “Flyover”• Safety lighting installations in areas of need such as Devereux Drive• Enhancement and expansion of Natchez’s diverse cultural tourism assets, including improvements near or adjacent to the historic Forks of the Road, the site of the second largest enslavement market, and the Senator Hiram Revels Plaza, honoring the first African American elected to the U.S. CongressThe project will create new opportunities to tell the full and powerful story of Natchez’s resilience and achievement, helping elevate the city as a national cultural heritage destination.The project is currently in Phase A, which includes survey work, geotechnical and environmental studies, schematic design, and agency, stakeholder, and public input meetings. These activities will continue through June 2026. A public meeting will be announced in early 2026. Community members, stakeholders, and agencies are encouraged to provide input as the project advances via a survey questionnaire at https://transform.onenatchez.com . Phase B will further develop design and beautification details and is scheduled to begin immediately following the completion of Phase A, with bidding and construction to follow.Project graphics and visual assets can be found online at https://transform.onenatchez.com

